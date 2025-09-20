YOKIS TLM2T503-UP

Model TLM2T503-UP Vendor YOKIS Description Wall-mounted 2-button transmitter (503 format) Exposes identify, temperature, battery_low, current_value, min_measured_value, max_measured_value, offset, samplingPeriod, samplingNumber, deltaTemp, minimalSendingPeriod, maximalSendingPeriod, action Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a with a maximum value of 30

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: identify .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Empty battery indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.

This attribute represents the last value measured.. Value can be found in the published state on the current_value property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"current_value": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is -50 and the maximum value is 120 . The unit of this value is °C .

Represent the minimal value set since the last power-on/reset.. Value can be found in the published state on the min_measured_value property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_measured_value": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is -50 and the maximum value is 120 . The unit of this value is °C .

Represent the maximal value set since the last power-on/reset.. Value can be found in the published state on the max_measured_value property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_measured_value": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is -50 and the maximum value is 120 . The unit of this value is °C .

Represent the offset applicated to the temperature measured.. Value can be found in the published state on the offset property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"offset": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"offset": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -50 and the maximum value is 50 . The unit of this value is °C .

Represent the sampling period used to process the temperature measurement.. Value can be found in the published state on the samplingPeriod property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"samplingPeriod": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"samplingPeriod": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 120 . The unit of this value is s .

Represents the sampling number to sense per sampling period defined before.. Value can be found in the published state on the samplingNumber property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"samplingNumber": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"samplingNumber": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 20 .

Represents the temperature variation to request a new temperature sending through reports.. Value can be found in the published state on the deltaTemp property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"deltaTemp": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"deltaTemp": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is °C .

Represents the minimal sending period that the device must respect before sending a new value through reporting.. Value can be found in the published state on the minimalSendingPeriod property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"minimalSendingPeriod": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"minimalSendingPeriod": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65535 .

Represents the maximal sending period. The device must send a new value through reporting before the end of this period.. Value can be found in the published state on the maximalSendingPeriod property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"maximalSendingPeriod": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"maximalSendingPeriod": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65535 .