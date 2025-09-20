YOKIS TLM2T503-UP
|Model
|TLM2T503-UP
|Vendor
|YOKIS
|Description
|Wall-mounted 2-button transmitter (503 format)
|Exposes
|identify, temperature, battery_low, current_value, min_measured_value, max_measured_value, offset, samplingPeriod, samplingNumber, deltaTemp, minimalSendingPeriod, maximalSendingPeriod, action
|Picture
Notes
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a with a maximum value of
30
simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200
Exposes
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
identify.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Battery low (binary)
Empty battery indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery_low property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true battery low is ON, if
false OFF.
Current value (numeric)
This attribute represents the last value measured.. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_value property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"current_value": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
-50 and the maximum value is
120. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min measured value (numeric)
Represent the minimal value set since the last power-on/reset.. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_measured_value property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_measured_value": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
-50 and the maximum value is
120. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max measured value (numeric)
Represent the maximal value set since the last power-on/reset.. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_measured_value property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_measured_value": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
-50 and the maximum value is
120. The unit of this value is
°C.
Offset (numeric)
Represent the offset applicated to the temperature measured.. Value can be found in the published state on the
offset property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"offset": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"offset": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-50 and the maximum value is
50. The unit of this value is
°C.
SamplingPeriod (numeric)
Represent the sampling period used to process the temperature measurement.. Value can be found in the published state on the
samplingPeriod property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"samplingPeriod": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"samplingPeriod": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
120. The unit of this value is
s.
SamplingNumber (numeric)
Represents the sampling number to sense per sampling period defined before.. Value can be found in the published state on the
samplingNumber property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"samplingNumber": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"samplingNumber": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
20.
DeltaTemp (numeric)
Represents the temperature variation to request a new temperature sending through reports.. Value can be found in the published state on the
deltaTemp property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"deltaTemp": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"deltaTemp": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
°C.
MinimalSendingPeriod (numeric)
Represents the minimal sending period that the device must respect before sending a new value through reporting.. Value can be found in the published state on the
minimalSendingPeriod property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"minimalSendingPeriod": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"minimalSendingPeriod": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
65535.
MaximalSendingPeriod (numeric)
Represents the maximal sending period. The device must send a new value through reporting before the end of this period.. Value can be found in the published state on the
maximalSendingPeriod property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"maximalSendingPeriod": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"maximalSendingPeriod": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
65535.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
on,
off,
toggle,
brightness_move_to_level,
brightness_move_up,
brightness_move_down,
brightness_step_up,
brightness_step_down,
brightness_stop,
open,
close,
stop.