GammaTroniques TICMeter

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

refresh_rate : Refresh rate for static values (those with refresh buttons). Default: 120 s. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 60 and with a with a maximum value of 3600

tic_mode : Linky TIC communication mode. Defaults to AUTO mode. To be used in case of problem. The value must be one of HISTORIQUE , STANDARD , AUTO

contract_type : Current electricity contract on Linky. Defaults to AUTO mode. Displays the correct entities. To be used in case of problem. The value must be one of AUTO , BASE , HCHP , EJP , TEMPO , PRODUCTEUR

linky_elec : Linky electrical mode. Defaults to AUTO mode. To be used in case of problem. The value must be one of MONOPHASE , TRIPHASE , AUTO

producer : Producer mode: displays electricity production indexes. Default: OFF. The value must be ON or OFF

advanced : Displays all meter data. For advanced use. Default: OFF. The value must be ON or OFF