GammaTroniques TICMeter
|Model
|TICMeter
|Vendor
|GammaTroniques
|Description
|TICMeter pour Linky
|Exposes
|linkquality
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
refresh_rate: Refresh rate for static values (those with refresh buttons). Default: 120 s. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
60and with a with a maximum value of
3600
tic_mode: Linky TIC communication mode. Defaults to AUTO mode. To be used in case of problem. The value must be one of
HISTORIQUE,
STANDARD,
AUTO
contract_type: Current electricity contract on Linky. Defaults to AUTO mode. Displays the correct entities. To be used in case of problem. The value must be one of
AUTO,
BASE,
HCHP,
EJP,
TEMPO,
PRODUCTEUR
linky_elec: Linky electrical mode. Defaults to AUTO mode. To be used in case of problem. The value must be one of
MONOPHASE,
TRIPHASE,
AUTO
producer: Producer mode: displays electricity production indexes. Default: OFF. The value must be
ONor
OFF
advanced: Displays all meter data. For advanced use. Default: OFF. The value must be
ONor
OFF
translation: Language: Default French. The value must be one of
FRANCAIS,
ENGLISH
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.