GammaTroniques TICMeter

ModelTICMeter
VendorGammaTroniques
DescriptionTICMeter pour Linky
Exposeslinkquality
PictureGammaTroniques TICMeter

Options

  • refresh_rate: Refresh rate for static values (those with refresh buttons). Default: 120 s. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 60 and with a with a maximum value of 3600

  • tic_mode: Linky TIC communication mode. Defaults to AUTO mode. To be used in case of problem. The value must be one of HISTORIQUE, STANDARD, AUTO

  • contract_type: Current electricity contract on Linky. Defaults to AUTO mode. Displays the correct entities. To be used in case of problem. The value must be one of AUTO, BASE, HCHP, EJP, TEMPO, PRODUCTEUR

  • linky_elec: Linky electrical mode. Defaults to AUTO mode. To be used in case of problem. The value must be one of MONOPHASE, TRIPHASE, AUTO

  • producer: Producer mode: displays electricity production indexes. Default: OFF. The value must be ON or OFF

  • advanced: Displays all meter data. For advanced use. Default: OFF. The value must be ON or OFF

  • translation: Language: Default French. The value must be one of FRANCAIS, ENGLISH

Exposes

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.