Livolo TI0001-switch
|Model
|TI0001-switch
|Vendor
|Livolo
|Description
|Zigbee switch 1 gang
|Exposes
|switch (state), power_on_behavior, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
After pairing device will be shown as "TI0001" device. Need to manually trigger a re-configure of the device either using web-frontend of Zigbee2MQTT or using MQTT message right after pairing. In case of problems it's recommended to remove device and than retry pairing and re-configuring device.
Important
These devices can only be used on channel 26. These devices are locked to the manufacturer's network key (ext_pan_id). Your configuration file data/configuration.yaml must contain the following:
advanced:
ext_pan_id: [33,117,141,25,0,75,18,0]
channel: 26
Therefore these devices may not co-existence with other Zigbee devices. Maybe, you need to add a dedicated coordinator and create a new network for Livolo. If you decided to create a new network, you should specify another 'pan_id'.
advanced:
pan_id: 6756
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
Power_on_behavior (enum)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_on_behavior": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
toggle,
previous.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.