Livolo TI0001-switch

Model TI0001-switch Vendor Livolo Description Zigbee switch 1 gang Exposes switch (state), power_on_behavior, linkquality Picture

After pairing device will be shown as "TI0001" device. Need to manually trigger a re-configure of the device either using web-frontend of Zigbee2MQTT or using MQTT message right after pairing. In case of problems it's recommended to remove device and than retry pairing and re-configuring device.

These devices can only be used on channel 26. These devices are locked to the manufacturer's network key (ext_pan_id). Your configuration file data/configuration.yaml must contain the following:

advanced : ext_pan_id : [ 33 , 117 , 141 , 25 , 0 , 75 , 18 , 0 ] channel : 26

Therefore these devices may not co-existence with other Zigbee devices. Maybe, you need to add a dedicated coordinator and create a new network for Livolo. If you decided to create a new network, you should specify another 'pan_id'.

advanced : pan_id : 6756

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_on_behavior": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , toggle , previous .