Livolo TI0001-switch-2gang

ModelTI0001-switch-2gang
VendorLivolo
DescriptionZigbee Switch 2 gang
Exposesswitch (state), linkquality
PictureLivolo TI0001-switch-2gang

Notes

After pairing device will be shown as "TI0001" device. Need to manually trigger a re-configure of the device either using web-frontend of Zigbee2MQTT or using MQTT message right after pairing. In case of problems it's recommended to remove device and than retry pairing and re-configuring device.

Important

These devices can only be used on channel 26. These devices are locked to the manufacturer's network key (ext_pan_id). Your configuration file data/configuration.yaml must contain the following:

advanced:
  ext_pan_id: [33,117,141,25,0,75,18,0]
  channel: 26

Therefore these devices may not co-existence with other Zigbee devices. Maybe, you need to add a dedicated coordinator and create a new network for Livolo. If you decided to create a new network, you should specify another 'pan_id'.

advanced:
  pan_id: 6756

Exposes

Switch (left endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_left property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_left": "ON"}, {"state_left": "OFF"} or {"state_left": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_left": ""}.

Switch (right endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_right property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_right": "ON"}, {"state_right": "OFF"} or {"state_right": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_right": ""}.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.