Livolo TI0001-pir

Model TI0001-pir Vendor Livolo Description Zigbee motion Sensor Exposes occupancy, linkquality Picture

After pairing device will be shown as "TI0001" device. Need to manually trigger a re-configure of the device either using web-frontend of Zigbee2MQTT or using MQTT message right after pairing. In case of problems it's recommended to remove device and than retry pairing and re-configuring device.

These devices can only be used on channel 26. These devices are locked to the manufacturer's network key (ext_pan_id). Your configuration file data/configuration.yaml must contain the following:

advanced : ext_pan_id : [ 33 , 117 , 141 , 25 , 0 , 75 , 18 , 0 ] channel : 26

These devices may not co-exist with other Zigbee devices on the same network. You may need to add a dedicated coordinator and create a new network for Livolo. The Deconz adapter may not work as a coordinator. Pairing with the Deconz dongle needs to take place immediately after pairing the device with the Livolo hub, but status messages from the device are not then reflected in Zigbee2MQTT (so you can't see when the button has been pressed on the device). The Sonoff Zigbee 3.0 USB Dongle Plus ZBDongle-P does seem to work once reflashed. To allow the device to complete its interview, re-pairing needs to be initiated on the device before the device exits pairing mode (ie before the rapid flashing sequence finishes and as soon as the device appears for the first time in Zigbee2MQTT). If you decided to create a new network, you should specify another 'pan_id'.

advanced : pan_id : 6756

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.