Zigbee2MQTT

Livolo TI0001-dimmer

ModelTI0001-dimmer
VendorLivolo
DescriptionZigbee dimmer
Exposeslight (state, brightness), linkquality
PictureLivolo TI0001-dimmer

Notes

After pairing device will be shown as "TI0001" device. Need to manually trigger a re-configure of the device either using web-frontend of Zigbee2MQTT or using MQTT message right after pairing. In case of problems it's recommended to remove device and than retry pairing and re-configuring device.

Important

These devices can only be used on channel 26. These devices are locked to the manufacturer's network key (ext_pan_id). Your configuration file data/configuration.yaml must contain the following:

advanced:
  ext_pan_id: [33,117,141,25,0,75,18,0]
  channel: 26

Therefore these devices may not co-existence with other Zigbee devices. Maybe, you need to add a dedicated coordinator and create a new network for Livolo. If you decided to create a new network, you should specify another 'pan_id'.

advanced:
  pan_id: 6756

Exposes

Light

This light supports the following features: state, brightness.

  • state: To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.
  • brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254. To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""}.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.