Livolo TI0001-dimmer

Model TI0001-dimmer Vendor Livolo Description Zigbee dimmer Exposes light (state, brightness), linkquality Picture

After pairing device will be shown as "TI0001" device. Need to manually trigger a re-configure of the device either using web-frontend of Zigbee2MQTT or using MQTT message right after pairing. In case of problems it's recommended to remove device and than retry pairing and re-configuring device.

These devices can only be used on channel 26. These devices are locked to the manufacturer's network key (ext_pan_id). Your configuration file data/configuration.yaml must contain the following:

advanced : ext_pan_id : [ 33 , 117 , 141 , 25 , 0 , 75 , 18 , 0 ] channel : 26

Therefore these devices may not co-existence with other Zigbee devices. Maybe, you need to add a dedicated coordinator and create a new network for Livolo. If you decided to create a new network, you should specify another 'pan_id'.

advanced : pan_id : 6756

This light supports the following features: state , brightness .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""} .