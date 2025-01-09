Slacky-DIY THERM_SLACKY_DIY_R09
|Model
|THERM_SLACKY_DIY_R09
|Vendor
|Slacky-DIY
|Description
|Tuya Thermostat for Floor Heating with custom Firmware
|Exposes
|child_lock, mode_child_lock, relay_type, programming_operation_mode, sensor, hysteresis_temperature, min_heat_setpoint_limit, max_heat_setpoint_limit, frost_protect, heat_protect, brightness, eco_mode, eco_mode_heat_temperature, external_temperature_calibration, outdoor_temperature, climate (local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode, running_state, schedule), schedule_monday, schedule_tuesday, schedule_wednesday, schedule_thursday, schedule_friday, schedule_saturday, schedule_sunday, settings_reset
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
transition: Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to
0(no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0
Exposes
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"child_lock": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Mode child lock (binary)
Child lock mode - all/partial. Value can be found in the published state on the
mode_child_lock property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"mode_child_lock": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mode_child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
partial mode child lock is ON, if
all OFF.
Relay type (binary)
Relay type NC/NO. Value can be found in the published state on the
relay_type property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"relay_type": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"relay_type": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
NC relay type is ON, if
NO OFF.
Programming operation mode (enum)
Setpoint or Schedule mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
programming_operation_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"programming_operation_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"programming_operation_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
setpoint,
schedule.
Sensor (enum)
Select temperature sensor to use. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensor property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"sensor": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensor": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Inner (IN),
All (AL),
Outer (OU).
Hysteresis temperature (numeric)
The delta between local_temperature and current_heating_setpoint to trigger activity. Value can be found in the published state on the
hysteresis_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"hysteresis_temperature": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"hysteresis_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
5. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min heat setpoint limit (numeric)
Minimum Heating set point limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
15. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max heat setpoint limit (numeric)
Maximum Heating set point limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
15 and the maximum value is
45. The unit of this value is
°C.
Frost protect (numeric)
Protection against minimum freezing temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
frost_protect property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"frost_protect": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"frost_protect": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
°C.
Heat protect (numeric)
Protection against maximum heating temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
heat_protect property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"heat_protect": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"heat_protect": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
25 and the maximum value is
70. The unit of this value is
°C.
Brightness (numeric, day endpoint)
Screen brightness 06:00 - 22:00. Value can be found in the published state on the
brightness_day property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"brightness_day": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"brightness_day": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
8.
Brightness (numeric, night endpoint)
Screen brightness 22:00 - 06:00. Value can be found in the published state on the
brightness_night property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"brightness_night": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"brightness_night": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
8.
Eco mode (binary)
On/Off Sleep Mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
eco_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"eco_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"eco_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
On eco mode is ON, if
Off OFF.
Eco mode heat temperature (numeric)
Set heat temperature in eco mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
eco_mode_heat_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"eco_mode_heat_temperature": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"eco_mode_heat_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
45. The unit of this value is
°C.
External temperature calibration (numeric)
External temperature calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
external_temperature_calibration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"external_temperature_calibration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"external_temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-9 and the maximum value is
9. The unit of this value is
°C.
Outdoor temperature (numeric)
Current temperature measured from the floor outer sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
outdoor_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"outdoor_temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
local_temperature,
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature_calibration,
system_mode,
running_state,
schedule.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
45. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.The minimal value is
-9and the maximum value is
9with a step size of
1.
Schedule monday (text)
Monday's schedule. Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_monday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Schedule tuesday (text)
Tuesday's schedule. Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_tuesday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Schedule wednesday (text)
Wednesday's schedule. Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_wednesday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Schedule thursday (text)
Thursday's schedule. Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_thursday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Schedule friday (text)
Friday's schedule. Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_friday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Schedule saturday (text)
Saturday's schedule. Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_saturday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Schedule sunday (text)
Sunday's schedule. Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_sunday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Settings reset (enum)
Default settings. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"settings_reset": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Default.