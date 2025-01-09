Slacky-DIY THERM_SLACKY_DIY_R09

ModelTHERM_SLACKY_DIY_R09
VendorSlacky-DIY
DescriptionTuya Thermostat for Floor Heating with custom Firmware
Exposeschild_lock, mode_child_lock, relay_type, programming_operation_mode, sensor, hysteresis_temperature, min_heat_setpoint_limit, max_heat_setpoint_limit, frost_protect, heat_protect, brightness, eco_mode, eco_mode_heat_temperature, external_temperature_calibration, outdoor_temperature, climate (local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode, running_state, schedule), schedule_monday, schedule_tuesday, schedule_wednesday, schedule_thursday, schedule_friday, schedule_saturday, schedule_sunday, settings_reset
PictureSlacky-DIY THERM_SLACKY_DIY_R09

Original project description

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius, fahrenheit

  • transition: Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to 0 (no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

Exposes

Child lock (binary)

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"child_lock": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Mode child lock (binary)

Child lock mode - all/partial. Value can be found in the published state on the mode_child_lock property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"mode_child_lock": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode_child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals partial mode child lock is ON, if all OFF.

Relay type (binary)

Relay type NC/NO. Value can be found in the published state on the relay_type property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"relay_type": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"relay_type": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals NC relay type is ON, if NO OFF.

Programming operation mode (enum)

Setpoint or Schedule mode. Value can be found in the published state on the programming_operation_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"programming_operation_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"programming_operation_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: setpoint, schedule.

Sensor (enum)

Select temperature sensor to use. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensor": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: Inner (IN), All (AL), Outer (OU).

Hysteresis temperature (numeric)

The delta between local_temperature and current_heating_setpoint to trigger activity. Value can be found in the published state on the hysteresis_temperature property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"hysteresis_temperature": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"hysteresis_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 5. The unit of this value is °C.

Min heat setpoint limit (numeric)

Minimum Heating set point limit. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 15. The unit of this value is °C.

Max heat setpoint limit (numeric)

Maximum Heating set point limit. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 15 and the maximum value is 45. The unit of this value is °C.

Frost protect (numeric)

Protection against minimum freezing temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the frost_protect property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"frost_protect": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"frost_protect": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10. The unit of this value is °C.

Heat protect (numeric)

Protection against maximum heating temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the heat_protect property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"heat_protect": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"heat_protect": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 25 and the maximum value is 70. The unit of this value is °C.

Brightness (numeric, day endpoint)

Screen brightness 06:00 - 22:00. Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_day property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness_day": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_day": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 8.

Brightness (numeric, night endpoint)

Screen brightness 22:00 - 06:00. Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_night property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness_night": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_night": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 8.

Eco mode (binary)

On/Off Sleep Mode. Value can be found in the published state on the eco_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"eco_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eco_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals On eco mode is ON, if Off OFF.

Eco mode heat temperature (numeric)

Set heat temperature in eco mode. Value can be found in the published state on the eco_mode_heat_temperature property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"eco_mode_heat_temperature": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eco_mode_heat_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 45. The unit of this value is °C.

External temperature calibration (numeric)

External temperature calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the external_temperature_calibration property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"external_temperature_calibration": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"external_temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -9 and the maximum value is 9. The unit of this value is °C.

Outdoor temperature (numeric)

Current temperature measured from the floor outer sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the outdoor_temperature property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"outdoor_temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode, running_state, schedule.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 45. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""}.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.The minimal value is -9 and the maximum value is 9 with a step size of 1.

Schedule monday (text)

Monday's schedule. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_monday property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Schedule tuesday (text)

Tuesday's schedule. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_tuesday property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Schedule wednesday (text)

Wednesday's schedule. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_wednesday property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Schedule thursday (text)

Thursday's schedule. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_thursday property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Schedule friday (text)

Friday's schedule. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_friday property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Schedule saturday (text)

Saturday's schedule. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_saturday property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Schedule sunday (text)

Sunday's schedule. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_sunday property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Settings reset (enum)

Default settings. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"settings_reset": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: Default.