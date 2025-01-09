Slacky-DIY THERM_SLACKY_DIY_R09

Model THERM_SLACKY_DIY_R09 Vendor Slacky-DIY Description Tuya Thermostat for Floor Heating with custom Firmware Exposes child_lock, mode_child_lock, relay_type, programming_operation_mode, sensor, hysteresis_temperature, min_heat_setpoint_limit, max_heat_setpoint_limit, frost_protect, heat_protect, brightness, eco_mode, eco_mode_heat_temperature, external_temperature_calibration, outdoor_temperature, climate (local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode, running_state, schedule), schedule_monday, schedule_tuesday, schedule_wednesday, schedule_thursday, schedule_friday, schedule_saturday, schedule_sunday, settings_reset Picture

Original project description

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

transition : Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to 0 (no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"child_lock": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Child lock mode - all/partial. Value can be found in the published state on the mode_child_lock property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"mode_child_lock": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode_child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals partial mode child lock is ON, if all OFF.

Relay type NC/NO. Value can be found in the published state on the relay_type property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"relay_type": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"relay_type": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals NC relay type is ON, if NO OFF.

Setpoint or Schedule mode. Value can be found in the published state on the programming_operation_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"programming_operation_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"programming_operation_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: setpoint , schedule .

Select temperature sensor to use. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensor": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Inner (IN) , All (AL) , Outer (OU) .

The delta between local_temperature and current_heating_setpoint to trigger activity. Value can be found in the published state on the hysteresis_temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"hysteresis_temperature": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"hysteresis_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 5 . The unit of this value is °C .

Minimum Heating set point limit. Value can be found in the published state on the min_heat_setpoint_limit property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_heat_setpoint_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 15 . The unit of this value is °C .

Maximum Heating set point limit. Value can be found in the published state on the max_heat_setpoint_limit property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_heat_setpoint_limit": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 15 and the maximum value is 45 . The unit of this value is °C .

Protection against minimum freezing temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the frost_protect property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"frost_protect": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"frost_protect": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is °C .

Protection against maximum heating temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the heat_protect property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"heat_protect": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"heat_protect": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 25 and the maximum value is 70 . The unit of this value is °C .

Screen brightness 06:00 - 22:00. Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_day property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness_day": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_day": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 8 .

Screen brightness 22:00 - 06:00. Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_night property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness_night": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_night": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 8 .

On/Off Sleep Mode. Value can be found in the published state on the eco_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"eco_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eco_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals On eco mode is ON, if Off OFF.

Set heat temperature in eco mode. Value can be found in the published state on the eco_mode_heat_temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"eco_mode_heat_temperature": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eco_mode_heat_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 45 . The unit of this value is °C .

External temperature calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the external_temperature_calibration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"external_temperature_calibration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"external_temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -9 and the maximum value is 9 . The unit of this value is °C .

Current temperature measured from the floor outer sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the outdoor_temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"outdoor_temperature": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature , occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature_calibration , system_mode , running_state , schedule .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 45 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .

: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , . To read send a message to with payload . running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: The current running state. Possible values are: , . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .The minimal value is -9 and the maximum value is 9 with a step size of 1 .

Monday's schedule. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_monday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Tuesday's schedule. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_tuesday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Wednesday's schedule. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_wednesday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Thursday's schedule. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_thursday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Friday's schedule. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_friday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Saturday's schedule. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_saturday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Sunday's schedule. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_sunday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.