Sinopé TH1400ZB
|Model
|TH1400ZB
|Vendor
|Sinopé
|Description
|Zigbee low volt thermostat
|Exposes
|climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, unoccupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, pi_heating_demand, running_state), max_heat_setpoint_limit, min_heat_setpoint_limit, thermostat_occupancy, second_display_mode, thermostat_outdoor_temperature, outdoor_temperature_timeout, enable_outdoor_temperature, temperature_display_mode, time_format, backlight_auto_dim, keypad_lockout, connected_load, floor_control_mode, floor_max_heat_setpoint, floor_min_heat_setpoint, ambiant_max_heat_setpoint, floor_temperature_sensor, main_cycle_output, aux_cycle_output, pump_protection, aux_connected_load, floor_temperature, room_temperature
|Picture
Notes
Setting outdoor temperature
To set the outdoor temperature (value below the Out label on the thermostat display), you need to send the value to the following MQTT topic:
zigbee2mqtt/<FRIENDLY_NAME>/set/thermostat_outdoor_temperature
If you want to automate the publishing of the outdoor temperature using Home Assistant, you may create an automation like this:
- id: 'Auto_Publish_Outdoor_Temprature'
alias: 'Publish outside temperature'
description: 'Automatically Publish the outdoor temperature to thermostats'
mode: single
trigger:
- platform: state
entity_id: sensor.<OUTDOOR_TEMPERATURE_SENSOR_NAME>
condition: []
action:
- service: mqtt.publish
data:
topic: zigbee2mqtt/<FRIENDLY_NAME>/set/thermostat_outdoor_temperature
payload: "{{ states('sensor.<OUTDOOR_TEMPERATURE_SENSOR_NAME>') }}"
Setting outdoor temperature
To enable time you need to send a blank message to the following MQTT topic:
zigbee2mqtt/<FRIENDLY_NAME>/set/thermostat_time
Every time the above message is sent, Zigbee2MQTT will calculate the current time and send it to the thermostat.
If the thermostat loses power, you need to do this again. For Home Assistant users: if you want to avoid remembering to do this, you can add the following
action to your
Auto_Publish_Outdoor_Temperature automation (noted above).
- service: mqtt.publish
data:
topic: zigbee2mqtt/<FRIENDLY_NAME>/set/thermostat_time
payload: ''
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
Exposes
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
unoccupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
pi_heating_demand,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
36. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
pi_heating_demand: Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. Writing (
/set) this attribute is not possible. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": "VALUE"}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Max heat setpoint limit (numeric)
Maximum Heating set point limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit": VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
36. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min heat setpoint limit (numeric)
Minimum Heating set point limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit": VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
36. The unit of this value is
°C.
Thermostat occupancy (enum)
Occupancy state of the thermostat. Value can be found in the published state on the
thermostat_occupancy property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"thermostat_occupancy": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"thermostat_occupancy": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
unoccupied,
occupied.
Second display mode (enum)
Displays the outdoor temperature and then returns to the set point in "auto" mode, or clears in "outdoor temp" mode when expired.. Value can be found in the published state on the
second_display_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"second_display_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"second_display_mode": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
auto,
setpoint,
outdoor temp.
Thermostat outdoor temperature (numeric)
Outdoor temperature for the secondary display. Value can be found in the published state on the
thermostat_outdoor_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"thermostat_outdoor_temperature": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"thermostat_outdoor_temperature": VALUE}. The minimal value is
-99.5 and the maximum value is
99.5. The unit of this value is
°C.
Outdoor temperature timeout (numeric)
Time in seconds after which the outdoor temperature is considered to have expired. Value can be found in the published state on the
outdoor_temperature_timeout property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"outdoor_temperature_timeout": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"outdoor_temperature_timeout": VALUE}. The minimal value is
30 and the maximum value is
64800. The unit of this value is
s. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
15 min,
30 min,
1 hour.
Enable outdoor temperature (binary)
DEPRECATED: Use second_display_mode or control via outdoor_temperature_timeout. Value can be found in the published state on the
enable_outdoor_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"enable_outdoor_temperature": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"enable_outdoor_temperature": "VALUE"}. If value equals
ON enable outdoor temperature is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Temperature display mode (enum)
The temperature format displayed on the thermostat screen. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_display_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_display_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_display_mode": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
celsius,
fahrenheit.
Time format (enum)
The time format featured on the thermostat display. Value can be found in the published state on the
time_format property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"time_format": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"time_format": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
24h,
12h.
Backlight auto dim (enum)
The display backlight behavior. Value can be found in the published state on the
backlight_auto_dim property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"backlight_auto_dim": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"backlight_auto_dim": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
on_demand,
sensing.
Keypad lockout (enum)
Enables or disables the device’s buttons. Value can be found in the published state on the
keypad_lockout property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"keypad_lockout": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"keypad_lockout": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
unlock,
lock1.
Connected load (numeric)
The power in watts of the electrical load connected to the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
connected_load property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"connected_load": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"connected_load": VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
20000. The unit of this value is
W.
Floor control mode (enum)
Control mode using floor or ambient temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_control_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_control_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_control_mode": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
ambiant,
floor.
Floor max heat setpoint (numeric)
The maximum floor temperature limit of the floor when in ambient control mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_max_heat_setpoint property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_max_heat_setpoint": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_max_heat_setpoint": VALUE}. The minimal value is
7 and the maximum value is
36. The unit of this value is
°C. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
off.
Floor min heat setpoint (numeric)
The minimum floor temperature limit of the floor when in ambient control mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_min_heat_setpoint property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_min_heat_setpoint": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_min_heat_setpoint": VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
34. The unit of this value is
°C. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
off.
Ambiant max heat setpoint (numeric)
The maximum ambient temperature limit when in floor control mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
ambiant_max_heat_setpoint property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ambiant_max_heat_setpoint": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ambiant_max_heat_setpoint": VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
36. The unit of this value is
°C. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
off.
Floor temperature sensor (enum)
The floor sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_temperature_sensor property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_temperature_sensor": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_temperature_sensor": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
10k,
12k.
Main cycle output (enum)
The length of the control cycle according to the type of load connected to the thermostats. Value can be found in the published state on the
main_cycle_output property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"main_cycle_output": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"main_cycle_output": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
15_sec,
5_min,
10_min,
15_min,
20_min,
30_min.
Aux cycle output (enum)
The length of the control cycle according to the type of auxiliary load connected to the thermostats. Value can be found in the published state on the
aux_cycle_output property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"aux_cycle_output": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"aux_cycle_output": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
off,
15_sec,
5_min,
10_min,
15_min,
20_min,
30_min.
Pump protection (binary)
This function prevents the seizure of the pump. Value can be found in the published state on the
pump_protection property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"pump_protection": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"pump_protection": "VALUE"}. If value equals
ON pump protection is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Aux connected load (numeric)
The power in watts of the heater connected to the auxiliary output of the thermostat. Value can be found in the published state on the
aux_connected_load property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"aux_connected_load": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"aux_connected_load": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
20000. The unit of this value is
W.
Floor temperature (numeric)
Floor temperature (read-only, poll on demand). Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Room temperature (numeric)
Room temperature (read-only, poll on demand). Value can be found in the published state on the
room_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.