Sinopé TH1400ZB
|Model
|TH1400ZB
|Vendor
|Sinopé
|Description
|Zigbee low volt thermostat
|Exposes
|climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, unoccupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, pi_heating_demand, running_state), max_heat_setpoint_limit, min_heat_setpoint_limit, thermostat_occupancy, enable_outdoor_temperature, temperature_display_mode, time_format, backlight_auto_dim, keypad_lockout, connected_load, floor_control_mode, floor_max_heat_setpoint, floor_min_heat_setpoint, ambiant_max_heat_setpoint, floor_temperature_sensor, main_cycle_output, aux_cycle_output, pump_protection, aux_connected_load, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Setting outdoor temperature
To set the outdoor temperature (value below the Out label on the thermostat display), you need to send the value to the following MQTT topic:
zigbee2mqtt/<FRIENDLY_NAME>/set/thermostat_outdoor_temperature
If you want to automate the publishing of the outdoor temperature using Home Assistant, you may create an automation like this:
- id: 'Auto_Publish_Outdoor_Temprature'
alias: 'Publish outside temperature'
description: 'Automatically Publish the outdoor temperature to thermostats'
mode: single
trigger:
- platform: state
entity_id: sensor.<OUTDOOR_TEMPERATURE_SENSOR_NAME>
condition: []
action:
- service: mqtt.publish
data:
topic: zigbee2mqtt/<FRIENDLY_NAME>/set/thermostat_outdoor_temperature
payload_template: "{{ states('sensor.<OUTDOOR_TEMPERATURE_SENSOR_NAME>') }}"
To enable time you need to send a blank message to the following MQTT topic:
zigbee2mqtt/<FRIENDLY_NAME>/set/thermostat_time
Every time the above message is sent, Zigbee2MQTT will calculate the current time and send it to the thermostat.
If the thermostat loses power, you need to do this again. For Home Assistant users: if you want to avoid remembering to do this, you can add the following
action to your
Auto_Publish_Outdoor_Temperature automation (noted above).
- service: mqtt.publish
data:
topic: zigbee2mqtt/<FRIENDLY_NAME>/set/thermostat_time
payload: ''
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be
trueor
false
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
unoccupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
pi_heating_demand,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
36. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
pi_heating_demand: Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"pi_heating_demand": VALUE}where
VALUEis the % between
0and
100. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"pi_heating_demand": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state": ""}.
Max_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric)
Maximum Heating set point limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_heat_setpoint_limit property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_heat_setpoint_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
36. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min_heat_setpoint_limit (numeric)
Minimum Heating set point limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_heat_setpoint_limit property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_heat_setpoint_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
36. The unit of this value is
°C.
Thermostat_occupancy (enum)
Occupancy state of the thermostat. Value can be found in the published state on the
thermostat_occupancy property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"thermostat_occupancy": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"thermostat_occupancy": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
unoccupied,
occupied.
Enable_outdoor_temperature (binary)
Showing outdoor temperature on secondary display. Value can be found in the published state on the
enable_outdoor_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"enable_outdoor_temperature": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"enable_outdoor_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON enable_outdoor_temperature is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Temperature_display_mode (enum)
The temperature format displayed on the thermostat screen. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_display_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_display_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_display_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
celsius,
fahrenheit.
Time_format (enum)
The time format featured on the thermostat display. Value can be found in the published state on the
time_format property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"time_format": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"time_format": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
24h,
12h.
Backlight_auto_dim (enum)
The display backlight behavior. Value can be found in the published state on the
backlight_auto_dim property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"backlight_auto_dim": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"backlight_auto_dim": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on_demand,
sensing.
Keypad_lockout (enum)
Enables or disables the device’s buttons. Value can be found in the published state on the
keypad_lockout property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"keypad_lockout": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"keypad_lockout": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
unlock,
lock1.
Connected_load (numeric)
The power in watts of the electrical load connected to the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
connected_load property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"connected_load": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"connected_load": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
20000. The unit of this value is
W.
Floor_control_mode (enum)
Control mode using floor or ambient temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_control_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_control_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_control_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
ambiant,
floor.
Floor_max_heat_setpoint (numeric)
The maximum floor temperature limit of the floor when in ambient control mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_max_heat_setpoint property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_max_heat_setpoint": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_max_heat_setpoint": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
7 and the maximum value is
36. The unit of this value is
°C. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepected:
off.
Floor_min_heat_setpoint (numeric)
The minimum floor temperature limit of the floor when in ambient control mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_min_heat_setpoint property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_min_heat_setpoint": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_min_heat_setpoint": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
34. The unit of this value is
°C. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepected:
off.
Ambiant_max_heat_setpoint (numeric)
The maximum ambient temperature limit when in floor control mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
ambiant_max_heat_setpoint property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ambiant_max_heat_setpoint": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ambiant_max_heat_setpoint": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
36. The unit of this value is
°C. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepected:
off.
Floor_temperature_sensor (enum)
The floor sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_temperature_sensor property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_temperature_sensor": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_temperature_sensor": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
10k,
12k.
Main_cycle_output (enum)
The length of the control cycle according to the type of load connected to the thermostats. Value can be found in the published state on the
main_cycle_output property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"main_cycle_output": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"main_cycle_output": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
15_sec,
5_min,
10_min,
15_min,
20_min,
30_min.
Aux_cycle_output (enum)
The length of the control cycle according to the type of auxiliary load connected to the thermostats. Value can be found in the published state on the
aux_cycle_output property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"aux_cycle_output": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"aux_cycle_output": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
15_sec,
5_min,
10_min,
15_min,
20_min,
30_min.
Pump_protection (binary)
This function prevents the seizure of the pump. Value can be found in the published state on the
pump_protection property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"pump_protection": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"pump_protection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON pump_protection is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Aux_connected_load (numeric)
The power in watts of the heater connected to the auxiliary output of the thermostat. Value can be found in the published state on the
aux_connected_load property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"aux_connected_load": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"aux_connected_load": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
20000. The unit of this value is
W.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.