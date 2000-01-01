Notes
Pairing
Press the two buttons simultaneously for 3 seconds. The wireless icon will blink when searching for the Zigbee network and stay steady when paired to it. Repeat if unsuccessful.
Unpairing
Press the two buttons simultaneously for 10 seconds and release. The device will restart. The wireless icon will disappear from the display.
The following thermostat parameters can be changed through MQTT
Occupancy / Unoccupancy
The thermostat can be instructed to use the occupancy or unoccupancy setpoints by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"thermostat_occupancy": "OCCUPANCY"} where
OCCUPANCY is one of the following values:
occupied,
unoccupied. The factory default value is
occupied.
Floor control mode
The sensor used by the thermostat for temperature regulation can be changed by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"floor_control_mode": "SENSOR"} where
SENSOR is one of the following values:
ambiant,
floor. The factory default value is
floor.
Ambient maximum heating setpoint
The maximum ambient temperature setpoint of the thermostat can be changed by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"ambiant_max_heat_setpoint": "TEMPERATURE"} where
TEMPERATURE is the desired value (between 5 and 36 Celsius). This feature is disabled by default.
Floor minimum heating setpoint
The minimum floor temperature setpoint of the thermostat can be changed by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"floor_min_heat_setpoint": "TEMPERATURE"} where
TEMPERATURE is the desired value (between 5 and 36 Celsius). This feature is disabled by default.
Floor maximum heating setpoint
The maximum floor temperature setpoint of the thermostat can be changed by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"floor_max_heat_setpoint": "TEMPERATURE"} where
TEMPERATURE is the desired value (between 5 and 36 Celsius). This feature is disabled by default.
Floor temperature sensor
The floor thermistor temperature sensor value connected to the thermostat can be changed by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"temperature_sensor": "SENSOR"} where
SENSOR is one of the following values:
10k,
12k. The factory default value is
10k.
Display backlight
The thermostat display can be set to turn on only when a button is pressed or stay on and auto dim by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"backlight_auto_dim": "BACKLIGHT"} where
BACKLIGHT is one of the following values:
on demand,
sensing. The factory default value is
sensing.
Time to display
The time clock value to display on the thermostat can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"thermostat_time": "TIME"} where
TIME is the number of seconds since 2000-01-01 or empty. The Zigbee gateway local time will be used when publishing an empty value. By default, the time clock is not displayed.
Time format displayed
The time clock format on the thermostat display can be changed by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"time_format": "FORMAT"} where
FORMAT is one of the following values:
12h,
24h. The factory default value is
24h.
Enable outdoor temperature display
The display of outdoor temperature on the thermostat can be enabled / disabled by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"enable_outdoor_temperature": "ENABLE"} where
ENABLE is one of the following values:
on,
off.
on value will set the outdoor temperature refresh timeout to 3 hours.
off value will set the outdoor temperature refresh timeout to 30 seconds. When the refresh timeout is expired the thermostat setpoint temperature will be displayed. The outdoor temperature is not displayed by default.
Outdoor temperature to display
The outdoor temperature to display on the thermostat can be changed by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"thermostat_outdoor_temperature": "TEMPERATURE"} where
TEMPERATURE is between -100 to +100.
The following status are reported by the thermostat
Groud fault circuit indicator status (GFCi)
Turns
on when the thermostat GFCi detects a ground fault. The status is reported to the device state as
gfci_status every hour or when it changes.
gfci_status has one of the following values:
on,
off. The default value is
off.
Floor limit status
This status is
on when the floor temperature exceeds the maximum floor heating setpoint. It is reported to the device state as
floor_limit_status every hour or when it changes.
floor_limit_status has one of the following values:
on,
off. The default value is
off.