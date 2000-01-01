Press the two buttons simultaneously for 3 seconds. The wireless icon will blink when searching for the Zigbee network and stay steady when paired to it. Repeat if unsuccessful.

Press the two buttons simultaneously for 10 seconds and release. The device will restart. The wireless icon will disappear from the display.

# The following thermostat parameters can be changed through MQTT

# Occupancy / Unoccupancy

The thermostat can be instructed to use the occupancy or unoccupancy setpoints by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"thermostat_occupancy": "OCCUPANCY"} where OCCUPANCY is one of the following values: occupied , unoccupied . The factory default value is occupied .

# Floor control mode

The sensor used by the thermostat for temperature regulation can be changed by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"floor_control_mode": "SENSOR"} where SENSOR is one of the following values: ambiant , floor . The factory default value is floor .

# Ambient maximum heating setpoint

The maximum ambient temperature setpoint of the thermostat can be changed by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"ambiant_max_heat_setpoint": "TEMPERATURE"} where TEMPERATURE is the desired value (between 5 and 36 Celsius). This feature is disabled by default.

# Floor minimum heating setpoint

The minimum floor temperature setpoint of the thermostat can be changed by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"floor_min_heat_setpoint": "TEMPERATURE"} where TEMPERATURE is the desired value (between 5 and 36 Celsius). This feature is disabled by default.

# Floor maximum heating setpoint

The maximum floor temperature setpoint of the thermostat can be changed by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"floor_max_heat_setpoint": "TEMPERATURE"} where TEMPERATURE is the desired value (between 5 and 36 Celsius). This feature is disabled by default.

# Floor temperature sensor

The floor thermistor temperature sensor value connected to the thermostat can be changed by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"temperature_sensor": "SENSOR"} where SENSOR is one of the following values: 10k , 12k . The factory default value is 10k .

# Display backlight

The thermostat display can be set to turn on only when a button is pressed or stay on and auto dim by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"backlight_auto_dim": "BACKLIGHT"} where BACKLIGHT is one of the following values: on demand , sensing . The factory default value is sensing .

# Time to display

The time clock value to display on the thermostat can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"thermostat_time": "TIME"} where TIME is the number of seconds since 2000-01-01 or empty. The Zigbee gateway local time will be used when publishing an empty value. By default, the time clock is not displayed.

# Time format displayed

The time clock format on the thermostat display can be changed by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"time_format": "FORMAT"} where FORMAT is one of the following values: 12h , 24h . The factory default value is 24h .

# Enable outdoor temperature display

The display of outdoor temperature on the thermostat can be enabled / disabled by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"enable_outdoor_temperature": "ENABLE"} where ENABLE is one of the following values: on , off . on value will set the outdoor temperature refresh timeout to 3 hours. off value will set the outdoor temperature refresh timeout to 30 seconds. When the refresh timeout is expired the thermostat setpoint temperature will be displayed. The outdoor temperature is not displayed by default.

# Outdoor temperature to display

The outdoor temperature to display on the thermostat can be changed by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"thermostat_outdoor_temperature": "TEMPERATURE"} where TEMPERATURE is between -100 to +100.

# The following status are reported by the thermostat

# Groud fault circuit indicator status (GFCi)

Turns on when the thermostat GFCi detects a ground fault. The status is reported to the device state as gfci_status every hour or when it changes. gfci_status has one of the following values: on , off . The default value is off .

# Floor limit status