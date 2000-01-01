Sinopé TH1300ZB
|Model
|TH1300ZB
|Vendor
|Sinopé
|Description
|Zigbee smart floor heating thermostat
|Exposes
|climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, unoccupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, pi_heating_demand, running_state), thermostat_occupancy, enable_outdoor_temperature, temperature_display_mode, time_format, backlight_auto_dim, keypad_lockout, power, current, voltage, energy, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Press the two buttons simultaneously for 3 seconds. The wireless icon will blink when searching for the Zigbee network and stay steady when paired to it. Repeat if unsuccessful.
Unpairing
Press the two buttons simultaneously for 10 seconds and release. The device will restart. The wireless icon will disappear from the display.
The following thermostats parameters can be changed trough MQTT
Occupancy / Unoccupancy
The thermostat can be instructed to use the occupancy or unoccupancy setpoints by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"thermostat_occupancy": "OCCUPANCY"} where
OCCUPANCY is one of the following values:
occupied,
unoccupied. The factory default value is
occupied.
Floor control mode
The sensor used by the thermostat for temperature regulation can be changed by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"floor_control_mode": "SENSOR"} where
SENSOR is one of the following values:
ambiant,
floor. The factory default value is
floor.
Ambient maximum heating setpoint
The maximum ambient temperature setpoint of the thermostat can be changed by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"ambiant_max_heat_setpoint": "TEMPERATURE"} where
TEMPERATURE is the desired value (between 5 and 36 Celcius). This feature is disabled by default.
Floor minimum heating setpoint
The minimum floor temperature setpoint of the thermostat can be changed by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"floor_min_heat_setpoint": "TEMPERATURE"} where
TEMPERATURE is the desired value (between 5 and 36 Celcius). This feature is disabled by default.
Floor maximum heating setpoint
The maximum floor temperature setpoint of the thermostat can be changed by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"floor_max_heat_setpoint": "TEMPERATURE"} where
TEMPERATURE is the desired value (between 5 and 36 Celcius). This feature is disabled by default.
Floor temperature sensor
The floor thermistor temperature sensor value connected to the thermostat can be changed by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"temperature_sensor": "SENSOR"} where
SENSOR is one of the following values:
10k,
12k. The factory default value is
10k.
Display backlight
The thermostat display can be set to turn on only when a button is pressed or stay on and auto dim by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"backlight_auto_dim": "BACKLIGHT"} where
BACKLIGHT is one of the following values:
on demand,
sensing. The factory default value is
sensing.
Time to display
The time clock value to display on the thermostat can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"thermostat_time": "TIME"} where
TIME is the number of seconds since 2000-01-01 or empty. The Zigbee gateway local time will be used when publishing an empty value. By default, the time clock is not displayed.
Time format displayed
The time clock format on the thermostat display can be changed by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"time_format": "FORMAT"} where
FORMAT is one of the following values:
12h,
24h. The factory default value is
24h.
Enable outdoor temperature display
The display of outdoor temperature on the thermostat can be enabled / disabled by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"enable_outdoor_temperature": "ENABLE"} where
ENABLE is one of the following values:
on,
off.
on value will set the outdoor temperature refresh timeout to 3 hours.
off value will set the outdoor temperature refresh timeout to 30 seconds. When the refresh timeout is expired the thermostat setpoint temperature will be displayed. The outdoor temperature is not displayed by default.
Outdoor temperature to display
The outdoor temperature to display on the thermostat can be changed by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"thermostat_outdoor_temperature": "TEMPERATURE"} where
TEMPERATURE is between -100 to +100.
The following status are reported by the thermostat
Groud fault circuit indicator status (GFCi)
Turns
on when the thermostat GFCi detects a ground fault. The status is reported to the device state as
gfci_status every hour or when it changes.
gfci_status has one of the following values:
on,
off. The default value is
off.
Floor limit status
This status is
on when the floor temperature exceeds the maximum floor heating setpoint. It is reported to the device state as
floor_limit_status every hour or when it changes.
floor_limit_status has one of the following values:
on,
off. The default value is
off.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be
trueor
false
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
unoccupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
pi_heating_demand,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
36. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
pi_heating_demand: Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"pi_heating_demand": VALUE}where
VALUEis the % between
0and
100. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"pi_heating_demand": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of the thermostat. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state": ""}.
Thermostat_occupancy (enum)
Occupancy state of the thermostat. Value can be found in the published state on the
thermostat_occupancy property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"thermostat_occupancy": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"thermostat_occupancy": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
unoccupied,
occupied.
Enable_outdoor_temperature (binary)
Showing outdoor temperature on secondary display. Value can be found in the published state on the
enable_outdoor_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"enable_outdoor_temperature": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"enable_outdoor_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON enable_outdoor_temperature is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Temperature_display_mode (enum)
The temperature format displayed on the thermostat screen. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_display_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_display_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_display_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
celsius,
fahrenheit.
Time_format (enum)
The time format featured on the thermostat display. Value can be found in the published state on the
time_format property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"time_format": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"time_format": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
24h,
12h.
Backlight_auto_dim (enum)
Control backlight dimming behavior. Value can be found in the published state on the
backlight_auto_dim property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"backlight_auto_dim": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"backlight_auto_dim": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on_demand,
sensing.
Keypad_lockout (enum)
Enables or disables the device’s buttons. Value can be found in the published state on the
keypad_lockout property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"keypad_lockout": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"keypad_lockout": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
unlock,
lock1.
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Current (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Voltage (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.