# Sinopé TH1300ZB

Model TH1300ZB Vendor Sinopé Description Zigbee smart floor heating thermostat Exposes climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, unoccupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, pi_heating_demand, running_state), thermostat_occupancy, enable_outdoor_temperature, temperature_display_mode, time_format, backlight_auto_dim, keypad_lockout, power, current, voltage, energy, linkquality Picture

Press the two buttons simultaneously for 3 seconds. The wireless icon will blink when searching for the Zigbee network and stay steady when paired to it. Repeat if unsuccessful.

Press the two buttons simultaneously for 10 seconds and release. The device will restart. The wireless icon will disappear from the display.

# The following thermostats parameters can be changed trough MQTT

# Occupancy / Unoccupancy

The thermostat can be instructed to use the occupancy or unoccupancy setpoints by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"thermostat_occupancy": "OCCUPANCY"} where OCCUPANCY is one of the following values: occupied , unoccupied . The factory default value is occupied .

# Floor control mode

The sensor used by the thermostat for temperature regulation can be changed by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"floor_control_mode": "SENSOR"} where SENSOR is one of the following values: ambiant , floor . The factory default value is floor .

# Ambient maximum heating setpoint

The maximum ambient temperature setpoint of the thermostat can be changed by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"ambiant_max_heat_setpoint": "TEMPERATURE"} where TEMPERATURE is the desired value (between 5 and 36 Celcius). This feature is disabled by default.

# Floor minimum heating setpoint

The minimum floor temperature setpoint of the thermostat can be changed by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"floor_min_heat_setpoint": "TEMPERATURE"} where TEMPERATURE is the desired value (between 5 and 36 Celcius). This feature is disabled by default.

# Floor maximum heating setpoint

The maximum floor temperature setpoint of the thermostat can be changed by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"floor_max_heat_setpoint": "TEMPERATURE"} where TEMPERATURE is the desired value (between 5 and 36 Celcius). This feature is disabled by default.

# Floor temperature sensor

The floor thermistor temperature sensor value connected to the thermostat can be changed by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"temperature_sensor": "SENSOR"} where SENSOR is one of the following values: 10k , 12k . The factory default value is 10k .

# Display backlight

The thermostat display can be set to turn on only when a button is pressed or stay on and auto dim by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"backlight_auto_dim": "BACKLIGHT"} where BACKLIGHT is one of the following values: on demand , sensing . The factory default value is sensing .

# Time to display

The time clock value to display on the thermostat can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"thermostat_time": "TIME"} where TIME is the number of seconds since 2000-01-01 or empty. The Zigbee gateway local time will be used when publishing an empty value. By default, the time clock is not displayed.

# Time format displayed

The time clock format on the thermostat display can be changed by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"time_format": "FORMAT"} where FORMAT is one of the following values: 12h , 24h . The factory default value is 24h .

# Enable outdoor temperature display

The display of outdoor temperature on the thermostat can be enabled / disabled by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"enable_outdoor_temperature": "ENABLE"} where ENABLE is one of the following values: on , off . on value will set the outdoor temperature refresh timeout to 3 hours. off value will set the outdoor temperature refresh timeout to 30 seconds. When the refresh timeout is expired the thermostat setpoint temperature will be displayed. The outdoor temperature is not displayed by default.

# Outdoor temperature to display

The outdoor temperature to display on the thermostat can be changed by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set {"thermostat_outdoor_temperature": "TEMPERATURE"} where TEMPERATURE is between -100 to +100.

# The following status are reported by the thermostat

# Groud fault circuit indicator status (GFCi)

Turns on when the thermostat GFCi detects a ground fault. The status is reported to the device state as gfci_status every hour or when it changes. gfci_status has one of the following values: on , off . The default value is off .

# Floor limit status

This status is on when the floor temperature exceeds the maximum floor heating setpoint. It is reported to the device state as floor_limit_status every hour or when it changes. floor_limit_status has one of the following values: on , off . The default value is off .

How to use device type specific configuration

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

legacy : Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , unoccupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , pi_heating_demand , running_state .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 36 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

pi_heating_demand : Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pi_heating_demand": VALUE} where VALUE is the % between 0 and 100 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pi_heating_demand": ""} .

local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .

system_mode : Mode of the thermostat. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state": ""} .

Occupancy state of the thermostat. Value can be found in the published state on the thermostat_occupancy property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"thermostat_occupancy": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"thermostat_occupancy": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: unoccupied , occupied .

Showing outdoor temperature on secondary display. Value can be found in the published state on the enable_outdoor_temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"enable_outdoor_temperature": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"enable_outdoor_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON enable_outdoor_temperature is ON, if OFF OFF.

The temperature format displayed on the thermostat screen. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_display_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_display_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_display_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: celsius , fahrenheit .

The time format featured on the thermostat display. Value can be found in the published state on the time_format property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"time_format": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"time_format": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 24h , 12h .

Control backlight dimming behavior. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight_auto_dim property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"backlight_auto_dim": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight_auto_dim": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on_demand , sensing .

Enables or disables the device’s buttons. Value can be found in the published state on the keypad_lockout property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"keypad_lockout": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"keypad_lockout": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: unlock , lock1 .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .