Sinopé TH1124ZB-G2

Model TH1124ZB-G2 Vendor Sinopé Description Zigbee line volt thermostat Exposes climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, unoccupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, pi_heating_demand, running_state), thermostat_occupancy, second_display_mode, thermostat_outdoor_temperature, outdoor_temperature_timeout, enable_outdoor_temperature, temperature_display_mode, time_format, backlight_auto_dim, keypad_lockout, main_cycle_output, eco_mode, power, voltage, current, energy Picture

To set outdoor temperature, you need to send the value to the following MQTT topic:

zigbee2mqtt/<FRIENDLY_NAME>/set/thermostat_outdoor_temperature

If you want to automate the publishing of the outdoor temperature using Home Assistant, you may create an automation like this:

- id : 'Auto_Publish_Outdoor_Temprature' alias : Auto_Publish_Outdoor_Temprature description : Automatically Publish the outdoor temperature to thermostats trigger : - entity_id : sensor.outdoor_temprature_sensor platform : state condition : [ ] action : - data : payload : ' { { states(''sensor.outdoor_temprature_sensor'') | string } } ' topic : zigbee2mqtt/<FRIENDLY_NAME > /set/thermostat_outdoor_temperature service : mqtt.publish

To set the eco_mode, you need to send the value to the following MQTT topic:

zigbee2mqtt/<FRIENDLY_NAME>/1/set

Different version of ecoMode exist :

ecoMode : off=-128, range: -100 to 100, amount of setpoint reduction/increase for peak and pre-heating, 0 only for the eco icon to flash

: off=-128, range: -100 to 100, amount of setpoint reduction/increase for peak and pre-heating, 0 only for the eco icon to flash ecoMode1 : off=255, range: 0 to 99 Set pi_heating_demand percentage limit 0% to 99% (255 = 100%)

: off=255, range: 0 to 99 Set pi_heating_demand percentage limit 0% to 99% (255 = 100%) EcoMode2 : off=255, range: 0 to 100, set heating restart if room temperature goes x% below setpoint

If you want to enable the eco mode using Home Assistant, you may create an automation like this:

- id : 'activate_eco_mode' alias : Activate - eco_mode description : Do stuff for the eco mode trigger : [ ] condition : [ ] action : - data : payload : '{"write":{"cluster":"manuSpecificSinope","options":{},"payload":{"ecoMode":<VALUE>}}}' topic : zigbee2mqtt/<FRIENDLY_NAME > /1/set service : mqtt.publish

If you want to enable the eco mode using a script (python in this example), you will need to send an MQTT message formatted like this:

topic = "zigbee2mqtt/<FRIENDLY_NAME>/1/set" payload = { "write" : { "cluster" : "manuSpecificSinope" , "options" : { } , "payload" : { "ecoMode" : < VALUE > } } }

How to use device type specific configuration

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , unoccupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , pi_heating_demand , running_state .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 30 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . pi_heating_demand : Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. Writing ( /set ) this attribute is not possible. Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. Writing ( ) this attribute is not possible. Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of the thermostat. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": "VALUE"} where VALUE is one of: off , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .

: Mode of the thermostat. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , . To read send a message to with payload . running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

Occupancy state of the thermostat. Value can be found in the published state on the thermostat_occupancy property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"thermostat_occupancy": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"thermostat_occupancy": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: unoccupied , occupied .

Displays the outdoor temperature and then returns to the set point in "auto" mode, or clears in "outdoor temp" mode when expired.. Value can be found in the published state on the second_display_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"second_display_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"second_display_mode": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: auto , setpoint , outdoor temp .

Outdoor temperature for the secondary display. Value can be found in the published state on the thermostat_outdoor_temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"thermostat_outdoor_temperature": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"thermostat_outdoor_temperature": VALUE} . The minimal value is -99.5 and the maximum value is 99.5 . The unit of this value is °C .

Time in seconds after which the outdoor temperature is considered to have expired. Value can be found in the published state on the outdoor_temperature_timeout property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"outdoor_temperature_timeout": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"outdoor_temperature_timeout": VALUE} . The minimal value is 30 and the maximum value is 64800 . The unit of this value is s . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: 15 min , 30 min , 1 hour .

DEPRECATED: Use second_display_mode or control via outdoor_temperature_timeout. Value can be found in the published state on the enable_outdoor_temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"enable_outdoor_temperature": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"enable_outdoor_temperature": "VALUE"} . If value equals ON enable outdoor temperature is ON, if OFF OFF.

The temperature format displayed on the thermostat screen. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_display_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_display_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_display_mode": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: celsius , fahrenheit .

The time format featured on the thermostat display. Value can be found in the published state on the time_format property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"time_format": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"time_format": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: 24h , 12h .

Control backlight dimming behavior. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight_auto_dim property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"backlight_auto_dim": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight_auto_dim": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: on_demand , sensing , off .

Enables or disables the device’s buttons. Value can be found in the published state on the keypad_lockout property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"keypad_lockout": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"keypad_lockout": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: unlock , lock1 .

The length of the control cycle: 15_sec=normal 15_min=fan. Value can be found in the published state on the main_cycle_output property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"main_cycle_output": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"main_cycle_output": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: 15_sec , 15_min .

Adjusts temperature setpoint to fulfill demand response. Value can be found in the published state on the eco_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"eco_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"eco_mode": VALUE} . The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is °C . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: disabled .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"current": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .