Sinopé TH1124ZB-G2
|Model
|TH1124ZB-G2
|Vendor
|Sinopé
|Description
|Zigbee line volt thermostat
|Exposes
|climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, unoccupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, pi_heating_demand, running_state), thermostat_occupancy, second_display_mode, thermostat_outdoor_temperature, outdoor_temperature_timeout, enable_outdoor_temperature, temperature_display_mode, time_format, backlight_auto_dim, keypad_lockout, main_cycle_output, eco_mode, power, voltage, current, energy
|Picture
Notes
Setting outdoor temperature
To set outdoor temperature, you need to send the value to the following MQTT topic:
zigbee2mqtt/<FRIENDLY_NAME>/set/thermostat_outdoor_temperature
If you want to automate the publishing of the outdoor temperature using Home Assistant, you may create an automation like this:
- id: 'Auto_Publish_Outdoor_Temprature'
alias: Auto_Publish_Outdoor_Temprature
description: Automatically Publish the outdoor temperature to thermostats
trigger:
- entity_id: sensor.outdoor_temprature_sensor
platform: state
condition: []
action:
- data:
payload: '{{ states(''sensor.outdoor_temprature_sensor'') | string }}'
topic: zigbee2mqtt/<FRIENDLY_NAME>/set/thermostat_outdoor_temperature
service: mqtt.publish
Activate eco mode
To set the eco_mode, you need to send the value to the following MQTT topic:
zigbee2mqtt/<FRIENDLY_NAME>/1/set
Different version of ecoMode exist :
- ecoMode : off=-128, range: -100 to 100, amount of setpoint reduction/increase for peak and pre-heating, 0 only for the eco icon to flash
- ecoMode1 : off=255, range: 0 to 99 Set pi_heating_demand percentage limit 0% to 99% (255 = 100%)
- EcoMode2 : off=255, range: 0 to 100, set heating restart if room temperature goes x% below setpoint
If you want to enable the eco mode using Home Assistant, you may create an automation like this:
- id: 'activate_eco_mode'
alias: Activate-eco_mode
description: Do stuff for the eco mode
trigger: []
condition: []
action:
- data:
payload: '{"write":{"cluster":"manuSpecificSinope","options":{},"payload":{"ecoMode":<VALUE>}}}'
topic: zigbee2mqtt/<FRIENDLY_NAME>/1/set
service: mqtt.publish
If you want to enable the eco mode using a script (python in this example), you will need to send an MQTT message formatted like this:
topic = "zigbee2mqtt/<FRIENDLY_NAME>/1/set"
payload = {"write": {"cluster": "manuSpecificSinope", "options": {}, "payload": {"ecoMode": <VALUE>}}}
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
Exposes
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
unoccupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
pi_heating_demand,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
30. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
pi_heating_demand: Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. Writing (
/set) this attribute is not possible. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of the thermostat. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": "VALUE"}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Thermostat occupancy (enum)
Occupancy state of the thermostat. Value can be found in the published state on the
thermostat_occupancy property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"thermostat_occupancy": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"thermostat_occupancy": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
unoccupied,
occupied.
Second display mode (enum)
Displays the outdoor temperature and then returns to the set point in "auto" mode, or clears in "outdoor temp" mode when expired.. Value can be found in the published state on the
second_display_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"second_display_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"second_display_mode": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
auto,
setpoint,
outdoor temp.
Thermostat outdoor temperature (numeric)
Outdoor temperature for the secondary display. Value can be found in the published state on the
thermostat_outdoor_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"thermostat_outdoor_temperature": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"thermostat_outdoor_temperature": VALUE}. The minimal value is
-99.5 and the maximum value is
99.5. The unit of this value is
°C.
Outdoor temperature timeout (numeric)
Time in seconds after which the outdoor temperature is considered to have expired. Value can be found in the published state on the
outdoor_temperature_timeout property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"outdoor_temperature_timeout": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"outdoor_temperature_timeout": VALUE}. The minimal value is
30 and the maximum value is
64800. The unit of this value is
s. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
15 min,
30 min,
1 hour.
Enable outdoor temperature (binary)
DEPRECATED: Use second_display_mode or control via outdoor_temperature_timeout. Value can be found in the published state on the
enable_outdoor_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"enable_outdoor_temperature": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"enable_outdoor_temperature": "VALUE"}. If value equals
ON enable outdoor temperature is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Temperature display mode (enum)
The temperature format displayed on the thermostat screen. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_display_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_display_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_display_mode": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
celsius,
fahrenheit.
Time format (enum)
The time format featured on the thermostat display. Value can be found in the published state on the
time_format property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"time_format": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"time_format": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
24h,
12h.
Backlight auto dim (enum)
Control backlight dimming behavior. Value can be found in the published state on the
backlight_auto_dim property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"backlight_auto_dim": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"backlight_auto_dim": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
on_demand,
sensing,
off.
Keypad lockout (enum)
Enables or disables the device’s buttons. Value can be found in the published state on the
keypad_lockout property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"keypad_lockout": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"keypad_lockout": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
unlock,
lock1.
Main cycle output (enum)
The length of the control cycle: 15_sec=normal 15_min=fan. Value can be found in the published state on the
main_cycle_output property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"main_cycle_output": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"main_cycle_output": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
15_sec,
15_min.
Eco mode (numeric)
Adjusts temperature setpoint to fulfill demand response. Value can be found in the published state on the
eco_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"eco_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"eco_mode": VALUE}. The minimal value is
-10 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
°C. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
disabled.
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Voltage (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Current (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"current": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"energy": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.