TuYa TH01Z
|Model
|TH01Z
|Vendor
|TuYa
|Description
|Temperature and humidity sensor with clock
|Exposes
|temperature, humidity, battery, temperature_report_interval, humidity_report_interval, temperature_unit_convert, temperature_alarm, max_temperature, min_temperature, temperature_sensitivity, humidity_alarm, max_humidity, min_humidity, humidity_sensitivity, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Temperature report interval (numeric)
Temperature Report interval. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_report_interval property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_report_interval": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
120. The unit of this value is
min.
Humidity report interval (numeric)
Humidity Report interval. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_report_interval property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_report_interval": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
120. The unit of this value is
min.
Temperature unit convert (enum)
Current display unit. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_unit_convert property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_unit_convert": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
celsius,
fahrenheit.
Temperature alarm (enum)
Temperature alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
canceled,
lower_alarm,
upper_alarm.
Max temperature (numeric)
Alarm temperature max. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-20 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min temperature (numeric)
Alarm temperature min. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-20 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature sensitivity (numeric)
Temperature sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.1 and the maximum value is
50. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity alarm (enum)
Humidity alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
canceled,
lower_alarm,
upper_alarm.
Max humidity (numeric)
Alarm humidity max. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_humidity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Min humidity (numeric)
Alarm humidity min. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_humidity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Humidity sensitivity (numeric)
Humidity sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.