Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa TH01Z

ModelTH01Z
VendorTuYa
DescriptionTemperature and humidity sensor with clock
Exposestemperature, humidity, battery, temperature_report_interval, humidity_report_interval, temperature_unit_convert, temperature_alarm, max_temperature, min_temperature, temperature_sensitivity, humidity_alarm, max_humidity, min_humidity, humidity_sensitivity, linkquality
PictureTuYa TH01Z

Options

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity (numeric)

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Temperature report interval (numeric)

Temperature Report interval. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_report_interval property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_report_interval": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 120. The unit of this value is min.

Humidity report interval (numeric)

Humidity Report interval. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_report_interval property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_report_interval": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 120. The unit of this value is min.

Temperature unit convert (enum)

Current display unit. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_unit_convert property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_unit_convert": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: celsius, fahrenheit.

Temperature alarm (enum)

Temperature alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: canceled, lower_alarm, upper_alarm.

Max temperature (numeric)

Alarm temperature max. Value can be found in the published state on the max_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -20 and the maximum value is 60. The unit of this value is °C.

Min temperature (numeric)

Alarm temperature min. Value can be found in the published state on the min_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -20 and the maximum value is 60. The unit of this value is °C.

Temperature sensitivity (numeric)

Temperature sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0.1 and the maximum value is 50. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity alarm (enum)

Humidity alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: canceled, lower_alarm, upper_alarm.

Max humidity (numeric)

Alarm humidity max. Value can be found in the published state on the max_humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_humidity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Min humidity (numeric)

Alarm humidity min. Value can be found in the published state on the min_humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_humidity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Humidity sensitivity (numeric)

Humidity sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.