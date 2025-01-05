Aqara TH-S04D

Model TH-S04D Vendor Aqara Description Climate Sensor W100 Exposes temperature, humidity, sensor, external_temperature, external_humidity, display_off, high_temperature, low_temperature, high_humidity, low_humidity, sampling, period, temp_report_mode, temp_period, temp_threshold, humi_report_mode, humi_period, humi_threshold, identify, action Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a with a maximum value of 30

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Select mode to display sensor: internal or both with external. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensor": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: internal , external .

Value for external temperature sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the external_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"external_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -100 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is °C .

Value for external humidity sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the external_humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"external_humidity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Enables/disables auto display off. Value can be found in the published state on the display_off property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"display_off": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"display_off": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true display off is ON, if false OFF.

High temperature alert. Value can be found in the published state on the high_temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"high_temperature": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"high_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 26 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is °C .

Low temperature alert. Value can be found in the published state on the low_temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"low_temperature": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"low_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -20 and the maximum value is 20 . The unit of this value is °C .

High humidity alert. Value can be found in the published state on the high_humidity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"high_humidity": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"high_humidity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 65 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Low humidity alert. Value can be found in the published state on the low_humidity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"low_humidity": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"low_humidity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is % .

Temperature and Humidity sampling settings. Value can be found in the published state on the sampling property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sampling": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sampling": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: low , standard , high , custom .

Sampling period. Value can be found in the published state on the period property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"period": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"period": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.5 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is sec .

Temperature reporting mode. Value can be found in the published state on the temp_report_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temp_report_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temp_report_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: no , threshold , period , threshold_period .

Temperature reporting period. Value can be found in the published state on the temp_period property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temp_period": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temp_period": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is sec .

Temperature reporting threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the temp_threshold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temp_threshold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temp_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.2 and the maximum value is 3 . The unit of this value is °C .

Humidity reporting mode. Value can be found in the published state on the humi_report_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humi_report_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humi_report_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: no , threshold , period , threshold_period .

Temperature reporting period. Value can be found in the published state on the humi_period property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humi_period": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humi_period": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is sec .

Humidity reporting threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the humi_threshold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humi_threshold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humi_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 2 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is % .

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: identify .