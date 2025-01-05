Aqara TH-S04D
|Model
|TH-S04D
|Vendor
|Aqara
|Description
|Climate Sensor W100
|Exposes
|temperature, humidity, sensor, external_temperature, external_humidity, display_off, high_temperature, low_temperature, high_humidity, low_humidity, sampling, period, temp_report_mode, temp_period, temp_threshold, humi_report_mode, humi_period, humi_threshold, identify, action
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a with a maximum value of
30
Exposes
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humidity": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Sensor (enum)
Select mode to display sensor: internal or both with external. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensor property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"sensor": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensor": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
internal,
external.
External temperature (numeric)
Value for external temperature sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
external_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"external_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-100 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
°C.
External humidity (numeric)
Value for external humidity sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
external_humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"external_humidity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Display off (binary)
Enables/disables auto display off. Value can be found in the published state on the
display_off property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"display_off": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"display_off": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true display off is ON, if
false OFF.
High temperature (numeric)
High temperature alert. Value can be found in the published state on the
high_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"high_temperature": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"high_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
26 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
°C.
Low temperature (numeric)
Low temperature alert. Value can be found in the published state on the
low_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"low_temperature": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"low_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-20 and the maximum value is
20. The unit of this value is
°C.
High humidity (numeric)
High humidity alert. Value can be found in the published state on the
high_humidity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"high_humidity": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"high_humidity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
65 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Low humidity (numeric)
Low humidity alert. Value can be found in the published state on the
low_humidity property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"low_humidity": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"low_humidity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
%.
Sampling (enum)
Temperature and Humidity sampling settings. Value can be found in the published state on the
sampling property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"sampling": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sampling": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
low,
standard,
high,
custom.
Period (numeric)
Sampling period. Value can be found in the published state on the
period property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"period": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"period": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.5 and the maximum value is
600. The unit of this value is
sec.
Temp report mode (enum)
Temperature reporting mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
temp_report_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temp_report_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temp_report_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
no,
threshold,
period,
threshold_period.
Temp period (numeric)
Temperature reporting period. Value can be found in the published state on the
temp_period property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temp_period": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temp_period": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
sec.
Temp threshold (numeric)
Temperature reporting threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the
temp_threshold property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temp_threshold": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temp_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.2 and the maximum value is
3. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humi report mode (enum)
Humidity reporting mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
humi_report_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humi_report_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humi_report_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
no,
threshold,
period,
threshold_period.
Humi period (numeric)
Temperature reporting period. Value can be found in the published state on the
humi_period property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humi_period": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humi_period": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
sec.
Humi threshold (numeric)
Humidity reporting threshold. Value can be found in the published state on the
humi_threshold property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"humi_threshold": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humi_threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
2 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
%.
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
identify.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
hold_plus,
hold_center,
hold_minus,
single_plus,
single_center,
single_minus,
double_plus,
double_center,
double_minus,
release_plus,
release_center,
release_minus.