THALEOS TH-P1Z
|Model
|TH-P1Z
|Vendor
|THALEOS
|Description
|Smart thermostat for electric heater
|Exposes
|state, child_lock, climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode, preset), mode, radiators_without_integrated_regulation, comfort_temperature, eco_temperature, antifrost_temperature, temperature_sensibility, antifrost, window_detection, window, power, voltage, current, energy, energy_today, energy_yesterday, device_mode_type
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
State (binary)
Turn the heater on or off. Value can be found in the published state on the
state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON state is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
current_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
local_temperature_calibration,
system_mode,
preset.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"preset": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
comfort,
eco,
antifrost,
off,
comfort_1,
comfort_2,
program,
manual. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is
-9and the maximum value is
9with a step size of
1.
Mode (enum)
Current running mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
comfort,
eco,
antifrost,
off,
comfort_1,
comfort_2,
program,
manual.
Radiators without integrated regulation (binary)
Enable this for radiator without integrated regulation. OFF if Comfort, Eco and Antifrost temperatures can be defined on the radiator. ON if the radiator has no integrated regulation (i.e define temperatures on the thermostat).. Value can be found in the published state on the
radiators_without_integrated_regulation property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"radiators_without_integrated_regulation": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON radiators without integrated regulation is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Comfort temperature (numeric)
Set comfort temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
comfort_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"comfort_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
C.
Eco temperature (numeric)
Set ECO temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
eco_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"eco_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
C.
Antifrost temperature (numeric)
Set antifrost temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
antifrost_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"antifrost_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
15. The unit of this value is
C.
Temperature sensibility (numeric)
Set thermostat sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_sensibility property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_sensibility": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.5 and the maximum value is
5. The unit of this value is
C.
Antifrost (binary)
Enable antifrost protection feature. Value can be found in the published state on the
antifrost property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"antifrost": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON antifrost is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Open window detection (binary)
Enable / Disable open window detection feature. Value can be found in the published state on the
window_detection property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_detection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON open window detection is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Window (enum)
Indicates if window is open. Value can be found in the published state on the
window property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
close,
open.
Power (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Voltage (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Current (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Energy today (numeric)
Energy consumed today. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_today property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Energy yesterday (numeric)
Energy consumed yesterday. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_yesterday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Device mode type (enum)
Indicates the actual pilot wire mode of the thermostat. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_mode_type property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
four,
six,
switch.