TERNCY TERNCY-DC01

Model TERNCY-DC01 Vendor TERNCY Description Temperature & contact sensor Exposes temperature, contact, battery Picture

Press and hold the reset button on the device for +- 5 seconds (until the green light starts blinking). After this the device will automatically join.

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"contact": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"contact": VALUE} . If value equals true contact is ON, if false OFF.