TERNCY TERNCY-DC01
|Model
|TERNCY-DC01
|Vendor
|TERNCY
|Description
|Temperature & contact sensor
|Exposes
|temperature, contact, battery
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Press and hold the reset button on the device for +- 5 seconds (until the green light starts blinking). After this the device will automatically join.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Contact (binary)
Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the
contact property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"contact": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"contact": VALUE}. If value equals
true contact is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.