TERNCY TERNCY-DC01

ModelTERNCY-DC01
VendorTERNCY
DescriptionTemperature & contact sensor
Exposestemperature, contact, battery
PictureTERNCY TERNCY-DC01

Notes

Pairing

Press and hold the reset button on the device for +- 5 seconds (until the green light starts blinking). After this the device will automatically join.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Contact (binary)

Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"contact": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"contact": VALUE}. If value equals true contact is ON, if false OFF.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.