Feibit TCUR218W-V1

ModelTCUR218W-V1
VendorFeibit
DescriptionDual Track Curtain Panel
Exposesidentify, cover (state, position, tilt), linkquality
PictureFeibit TCUR218W-V1

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a with a maximum value of 30

  • invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

  • cover_position_tilt_disable_report: Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Identify (enum)

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: identify.

Cover (top endpoint)

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state_top property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_top": "OPEN"}, {"state_top": "CLOSE"}, {"state_top": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position_top": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100. To change the tilt publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"tilt_top": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

Cover (bottom endpoint)

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state_bottom property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_bottom": "OPEN"}, {"state_bottom": "CLOSE"}, {"state_bottom": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position_bottom": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100. To change the tilt publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"tilt_bottom": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.