Feibit TCUR218W-V1

Model TCUR218W-V1 Vendor Feibit Description Dual Track Curtain Panel Exposes identify, cover (state, position, tilt), linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a with a maximum value of 30

invert_cover : Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be true or false

cover_position_tilt_disable_report : Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be true or false

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: identify .

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state_top property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_top": "OPEN"} , {"state_top": "CLOSE"} , {"state_top": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position_top": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 . To change the tilt publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"tilt_top": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state_bottom property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_bottom": "OPEN"} , {"state_bottom": "CLOSE"} , {"state_bottom": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position_bottom": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 . To change the tilt publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"tilt_bottom": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .