Feibit TCUR218W-V1
|Model
|TCUR218W-V1
|Vendor
|Feibit
|Description
|Dual Track Curtain Panel
|Exposes
|identify, cover (state, position, tilt), linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a with a maximum value of
30
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
cover_position_tilt_disable_report: Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
identify.
Cover (top endpoint)
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state_top property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_top": "OPEN"},
{"state_top": "CLOSE"},
{"state_top": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position_top": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100. To change the tilt publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"tilt_top": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Cover (bottom endpoint)
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state_bottom property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_bottom": "OPEN"},
{"state_bottom": "CLOSE"},
{"state_bottom": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position_bottom": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100. To change the tilt publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"tilt_bottom": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.