ShinaSystem TCM-300Z
|Model
|TCM-300Z
|Vendor
|ShinaSystem
|Description
|SiHAS Zigbee thermostat
|Exposes
|climate (system_mode, local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint, occupied_cooling_setpoint), keypad_lockout, linkquality
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
Exposes
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
system_mode,
local_temperature,
occupied_heating_setpoint,
occupied_cooling_setpoint.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
10and
70. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
occupied_cooling_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_cooling_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
10and
70. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_cooling_setpoint": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat,
cool. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
Keypad lockout (enum)
Enables or disables the device’s buttons. Lock1 locks the temperature setting and the cooling/heating mode button input. Lock2 locks the power button input. Lock3 locks all button inputs.. Value can be found in the published state on the
keypad_lockout property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"keypad_lockout": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"keypad_lockout": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
unlock,
lock1,
lock2,
lock3.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.