ShinaSystem TCM-300Z

Model TCM-300Z Vendor ShinaSystem Description SiHAS Zigbee thermostat Exposes climate (system_mode, local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint, occupied_cooling_setpoint), keypad_lockout, linkquality Picture

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

This climate device supports the following features: system_mode , local_temperature , occupied_heating_setpoint , occupied_cooling_setpoint .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 10 and 70 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

occupied_cooling_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_cooling_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 10 and 70 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_cooling_setpoint": ""} .

local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .

system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , heat , cool . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .

# Keypad lockout (enum)

Enables or disables the device’s buttons. Lock1 locks the temperature setting and the cooling/heating mode button input. Lock2 locks the power button input. Lock3 locks all button inputs.. Value can be found in the published state on the keypad_lockout property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"keypad_lockout": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"keypad_lockout": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: unlock , lock1 , lock2 , lock3 .