Zigbee2MQTT

ShinaSystem TCM-300Z

ModelTCM-300Z
VendorShinaSystem
DescriptionSiHAS Zigbee thermostat
Exposesclimate (system_mode, local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint, occupied_cooling_setpoint), keypad_lockout, linkquality
PictureShinaSystem TCM-300Z

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius, fahrenheit

Exposes

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: system_mode, local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint, occupied_cooling_setpoint.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 10 and 70. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
  • occupied_cooling_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_cooling_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 10 and 70. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_cooling_setpoint": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, heat, cool. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""}.

Keypad lockout (enum)

Enables or disables the device’s buttons. Lock1 locks the temperature setting and the cooling/heating mode button input. Lock2 locks the power button input. Lock3 locks all button inputs.. Value can be found in the published state on the keypad_lockout property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"keypad_lockout": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"keypad_lockout": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: unlock, lock1, lock2, lock3.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.