ONOKOM TCL-1-ZB-S
|Model
|TCL-1-ZB-S
|Vendor
|ONOKOM
|Description
|ONOKOM-AIR-TCL-1-MB-B (Adapter for household TCL systems )
|Exposes
|ac_connected, switch (state), current_temperature, target_temperature, system_mode, mode, outdoor_air_temperature, zb_fan_speed, vertical_vanes, horizontal_vanes, fan_speed, smart_fan_speed, vanes_swing, status_led, quiet_mode, eco_mode, turbo_mode, sleep_mode, ionization, self_cleaning, mold_protection, heating_8_deg, gentle_wind, screen_light, beeper, current_fan_rpm, indoor_heat_exchanger_temperature, outdoor_heat_exchanger_temperature, compressor_power_limit
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Ac connected (enum)
AC connected. Value can be found in the published state on the
ac_connected property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
disconnected,
invalid_data_recieved,
connected_with_issues,
connected.
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Current temperature (numeric)
Current temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Target temperature (numeric)
Target temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
target_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"target_temperature": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"target_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
16 and the maximum value is
31. The unit of this value is
°C.
System mode (enum)
Active mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
system_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"system_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"system_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
auto,
cool,
heat,
fan_only,
dry.
Mode (enum)
Modes. Value can be found in the published state on the
mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
heat,
cool,
auto,
dry,
fan_only.
Outdoor air temperature (numeric)
Outdoor air temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
outdoor_air_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Zb fan speed (numeric)
Fan speed modes: Auto(5), Low(1), Medium(2), Maximum(3). Value can be found in the published state on the
zb_fan_speed property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"zb_fan_speed": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"zb_fan_speed": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
5.
Vertical vanes (numeric)
Vertical vanes: Stopped(0), Swing(1), Leftmost position(2), Rightmost position(6). Value can be found in the published state on the
vertical_vanes property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"vertical_vanes": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"vertical_vanes": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
7.
Horizontal vanes (numeric)
Horizontal vanes: Stopped(0), Swing(1), Lowest postion(2), Highest position(6). Value can be found in the published state on the
horizontal_vanes property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"horizontal_vanes": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"horizontal_vanes": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
6.
Fan speed (numeric)
Fan speed: Auto(0), First(1) - Maximum(5). Value can be found in the published state on the
fan_speed property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"fan_speed": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fan_speed": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
5.
Smart fan speed (numeric)
Smart fan speed: Auto (0), Quiet mode (1), First (2) ... Maximum (6), Turbo(7). Value can be found in the published state on the
smart_fan_speed property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"smart_fan_speed": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"smart_fan_speed": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
7.
Vanes swing (numeric)
Vanes swing: Stopped(0), Horizontal and vertical swing(1), Horizontal swing(2), Vertical swing(3). Value can be found in the published state on the
vanes_swing property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"vanes_swing": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"vanes_swing": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
3.
Status led (enum)
Status LED. Value can be found in the published state on the
status_led property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"status_led": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"status_led": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
normal_mode,
disabled_if_no_errors,
disabled_untill_reboot,
always_disabled,
green_untill_reboot,
red_untill_reboot.
Quiet mode (binary)
Quiet mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
quiet_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"quiet_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"quiet_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON quiet mode is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Eco mode (binary)
Eco mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
eco_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"eco_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"eco_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON eco mode is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Turbo mode (binary)
Turbo mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
turbo_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"turbo_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"turbo_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON turbo mode is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Sleep mode (binary)
Sleep mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
sleep_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"sleep_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sleep_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON sleep mode is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Ionization (binary)
Ionization. Value can be found in the published state on the
ionization property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"ionization": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ionization": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON ionization is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Self cleaning (binary)
Self cleaning. Value can be found in the published state on the
self_cleaning property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"self_cleaning": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"self_cleaning": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON self cleaning is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Mold protection (binary)
Mold protection. Value can be found in the published state on the
mold_protection property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"mold_protection": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mold_protection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON mold protection is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Heating 8 deg (binary)
Heating 8 deg. Value can be found in the published state on the
heating_8_deg property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"heating_8_deg": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"heating_8_deg": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON heating 8 deg is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Gentle wind (binary)
Gentle wind. Value can be found in the published state on the
gentle_wind property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"gentle_wind": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"gentle_wind": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON gentle wind is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Screen light (binary)
Screen light. Value can be found in the published state on the
screen_light property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"screen_light": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"screen_light": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON screen light is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Beeper (binary)
Beeper. Value can be found in the published state on the
beeper property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"beeper": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"beeper": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON beeper is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Current fan rpm (numeric)
Current fan RPM. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_fan_rpm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100.
Indoor heat exchanger temperature (numeric)
Indoor heat exchanger temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
indoor_heat_exchanger_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
°C.
Outdoor heat exchanger temperature (numeric)
Outdoor heat exchanger temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
outdoor_heat_exchanger_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
°C.
Compressor power limit (numeric)
Compressor power limit. Value can be found in the published state on the
compressor_power_limit property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"compressor_power_limit": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"compressor_power_limit": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100.