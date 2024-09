Zemismart TB26-2

Model TB26-2 Vendor Zemismart Description 2 Gang switch with backlight, countdown, inching Exposes switch (state), countdown, power_on_behavior, switch_type, backlight_mode, indicator_mode, inching_control_set, linkquality Picture

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l1 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "ON"} , {"state_l1": "OFF"} or {"state_l1": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l1": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l2 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l2": "ON"} , {"state_l2": "OFF"} or {"state_l2": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l2": ""} .

Countdown to turn device off after a certain time. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_l1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"countdown_l1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_l1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200 . The unit of this value is s .

Countdown to turn device off after a certain time. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown_l2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"countdown_l2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown_l2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200 . The unit of this value is s .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. If you get an UNSUPPORTED_ATTRIBUTE error, the device does not support it.. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior_l1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_on_behavior_l1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior_l1": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , previous , on .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. If you get an UNSUPPORTED_ATTRIBUTE error, the device does not support it.. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior_l2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_on_behavior_l2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior_l2": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , previous , on .

Type of the switch. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: toggle , state , momentary .

Mode of the backlight. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"backlight_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON backlight mode is ON, if OFF OFF.

LED indicator mode. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"indicator_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , off/on , on/off , on .

Device Inching function Settings. The device will automatically turn off after each turn on for a specified period of time.. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"inching_control_set": {"inching_control_1": VALUE, "inching_time_1": VALUE, "inching_control_2": VALUE, "inching_time_2": VALUE}}

inching_control (binary): Enable/disable inching function for endpoint 1. allowed values: ENABLE or DISABLE

inching_time (numeric): Delay time for executing a inching action for endpoint 1. min value is 1, max value is 65535, unit is seconds

inching_control (binary): Enable/disable inching function for endpoint 2. allowed values: ENABLE or DISABLE

inching_time (numeric): Delay time for executing a inching action for endpoint 2. min value is 1, max value is 65535, unit is seconds