Acova TAFFETAS2/PERCALE2
|Model
|TAFFETAS2/PERCALE2
|Vendor
|Acova
|Description
|Taffetas 2 / Percale 2 heater
|Exposes
|climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, unoccupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state, local_temperature_calibration), occupancy, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
- Press and hold the
Modebutton to enter configuration mode
- If already paired with the Enki box, press and hold the
-(minus) button until
Offis displayed (you'll probably also have to first remove the heater from the Enki box using the dedicated app)
- Press and hold the
+(plus) button until a code appears on the screen (this is a pairing code used with the Enki box app we don't use here)
- Turn on pairing mode in zigbee2mqtt
- Press (and sometimes hold) the
+button until a "progress bar" appears on the screen
- Wait for pairing. The device should show up in zigbee2mqtt in a few seconds and the screen should now display
On
- Press and hold the
Modebutton to leave configuration mode (or wait for ~ 30 sec to 1 minute). The device should now display "Box" on the top right corner of the screen and the temperature setpoint
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
no_occupancy_since: Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a
{"no_occupancy_since": 10}will be send after 10 seconds and a
{"no_occupancy_since": 60}after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of [object Object].
Exposes
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
unoccupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state,
local_temperature_calibration.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
7and
28. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat,
auto. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state": ""}.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.The minimal value is
-12.8and the maximum value is
12.7with a step size of
0.1.
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.