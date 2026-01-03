Stelpro SonomaStyle

Model SonomaStyle Vendor Stelpro Description Style Fan Heater Exposes local_temperature, keypad_lockout, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state, pi_heating_demand) Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

Current temperature measured on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the local_temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the keypad_lockout property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"keypad_lockout": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"keypad_lockout": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: unlock , lock1 , lock2 .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , running_state , pi_heating_demand .