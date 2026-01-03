Stelpro SonomaStyle
|Model
|SonomaStyle
|Vendor
|Stelpro
|Description
|Style Fan Heater
|Exposes
|local_temperature, keypad_lockout, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state, pi_heating_demand)
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
Exposes
Local temperature (numeric)
Current temperature measured on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
local_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"local_temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Keypad lockout (enum)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
keypad_lockout property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"keypad_lockout": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"keypad_lockout": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
unlock,
lock1,
lock2.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state,
pi_heating_demand.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
30. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
pi_heating_demand: Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"pi_heating_demand": VALUE}where
VALUEis the % between
0and
100. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
auto,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state": ""}.