Stelpro SonomaStyle

ModelSonomaStyle
VendorStelpro
DescriptionStyle Fan Heater
Exposeslocal_temperature, keypad_lockout, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state, pi_heating_demand)
PictureStelpro SonomaStyle

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius, fahrenheit

Exposes

Local temperature (numeric)

Current temperature measured on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the local_temperature property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Keypad lockout (enum)

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the keypad_lockout property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"keypad_lockout": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"keypad_lockout": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: unlock, lock1, lock2.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state, pi_heating_demand.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 30. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
  • pi_heating_demand: Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pi_heating_demand": VALUE} where VALUE is the % between 0 and 100. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, auto, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""}.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state": ""}.