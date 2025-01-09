Simpla Home Soil Pro

ModelSoil Pro
VendorSimpla Home
DescriptionSoil Pro
Exposesidentify, temperature, soil_moisture, battery, measurement_interval, linear_mode, illuminance
OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • soil_moisture_calibration: Calibrates the soil_moisture value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • soil_moisture_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for soil_moisture, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a with a maximum value of 30

  • illuminance_raw: Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be true or false

Exposes

Identify (enum)

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: identify.

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Soil moisture (numeric, z1_top endpoint)

Soil Moisture of Zone 1 (Top Zone). Value can be found in the published state on the soil_moisture_z1_top property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"soil_moisture_z1_top": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Soil moisture (numeric, z2_bottom endpoint)

Soil Moisture of Zone 2 (Bottom Zone). Value can be found in the published state on the soil_moisture_z2_bottom property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"soil_moisture_z2_bottom": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Measurement interval (numeric)

Defines how often the device performs measurements. Value can be found in the published state on the measurement_interval property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"measurement_interval": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"measurement_interval": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 14400. The unit of this value is s.

Linear mode (binary)

Soil moisture measurement mode: Volumetric Water Content (VWC) (0-45 %) or linear (0-100 %). Value can be found in the published state on the linear_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"linear_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"linear_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals linear linear mode is ON, if VWC OFF.

Illuminance (numeric)

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"illuminance": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.