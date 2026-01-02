Excellux Scene-Switc

ModelScene-Switc
VendorExcellux
DescriptionScene switch
Exposesbattery, operation_mode, action
PictureExcellux Scene-Switc

  • simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
  delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
  interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200

Battery (numeric)

Battery percentage. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Operation mode (enum)

Operation mode: "command" - for group control, "event" - for clicks. Value can be found in the published state on the operation_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"operation_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"operation_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: command, event.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: single, double, hold, brightness_move_to_level, color_temperature_move, brightness_step_up, brightness_step_down, on, off.