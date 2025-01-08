Lincukoo SZT04

Model SZT04 Vendor Lincukoo Description Temperature and humidity sensor with clock Exposes temperature, humidity, battery, temperature_unit_convert, temperature_alarm, max_temperature, min_temperature, temperature_sensitivity, humidity_alarm, max_humidity, min_humidity, humidity_sensitivity Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Current display unit. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_unit_convert property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_unit_convert": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: celsius , fahrenheit .

Temperature alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: canceled , lower_alarm , upper_alarm .

Alarm temperature max. Value can be found in the published state on the max_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -20 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is °C .

Alarm temperature min. Value can be found in the published state on the min_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -20 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is °C .

Temperature sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.3 and the maximum value is 5 . The unit of this value is °C .

Humidity alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: canceled , lower_alarm , upper_alarm .

Alarm humidity max. Value can be found in the published state on the max_humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_humidity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Alarm humidity min. Value can be found in the published state on the min_humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_humidity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .