Lincukoo SZLR08T
|Model
|SZLR08T
|Vendor
|Lincukoo
|Description
|24GHz millimeter wave radar
|Exposes
|presence, illuminance, installation_height, radar_sensitivity, fading_time, radar_switch, indicator, relay_switch, relay_mode, radar_mode
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Presence (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Installation height (numeric)
Maximum range. Value can be found in the published state on the
installation_height property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"installation_height": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
3 and the maximum value is
5. The unit of this value is
m.
Radar sensitivity (numeric)
Sensitivity of the radar. Value can be found in the published state on the
radar_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"radar_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
9.
Fading time (numeric)
Fading time. Value can be found in the published state on the
fading_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fading_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
300. The unit of this value is
s.
Radar switch (binary)
Radar switch. Value can be found in the published state on the
radar_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"radar_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON radar switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Indicator (binary)
LED indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the
indicator property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"indicator": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON indicator is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Relay switch (binary)
Relay switch. Value can be found in the published state on the
relay_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"relay_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON relay switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Relay mode (enum)
control mode of the relay. Value can be found in the published state on the
relay_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"relay_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
auto,
manual.
Radar mode (enum)
radar mode for the relay controlling. Value can be found in the published state on the
radar_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"radar_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
people_on,
people_off.