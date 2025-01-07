Lincukoo SZLMR10

ModelSZLMR10
VendorLincukoo
DescriptionHuman Motion & Presence Sensor
Exposespresence, illuminance, detection_distance, radar_sensitivity, fading_time, radar_switch, indicator, work_mode
PictureLincukoo SZLMR10

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Presence (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Illuminance (numeric)

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.

Detection distance (numeric)

Maximum range. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_distance property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_distance": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 3 and the maximum value is 6. The unit of this value is m.

Radar sensitivity (numeric)

Sensitivity of the radar. Value can be found in the published state on the radar_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"radar_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 9.

Fading time (numeric)

Fading time. Value can be found in the published state on the fading_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fading_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 30 and the maximum value is 60. The unit of this value is s.

Radar switch (binary)

Radar switch. Value can be found in the published state on the radar_switch property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"radar_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON radar switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Indicator (binary)

LED indicator. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON indicator is ON, if OFF OFF.

Work mode (enum)

work mode of device. Value can be found in the published state on the work_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"work_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: pir_mode, radar_mode, combine_mode.