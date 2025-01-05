Lincukoo SZLM04U

ModelSZLM04U
VendorLincukoo
DescriptionMotion and brightness sensor
Exposesoccupancy, illuminance, battery, usb_power
PictureLincukoo SZLM04U

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Occupancy (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Illuminance (numeric)

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is lx.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Usb power (binary)

check usb power plug in or not. Value can be found in the published state on the usb_power property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals ON usb power is ON, if OFF OFF.