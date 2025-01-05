Lincukoo SZLM04U
|Model
|SZLM04U
|Vendor
|Lincukoo
|Description
|Motion and brightness sensor
|Exposes
|occupancy, illuminance, battery, usb_power
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Occupancy (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the
occupancy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true occupancy is ON, if
false OFF.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Usb power (binary)
check usb power plug in or not. Value can be found in the published state on the
usb_power property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON usb power is ON, if
OFF OFF.