Zigbee2MQTT

Nous SZ-T04

ModelSZ-T04
VendorNous
DescriptionTemperature and humidity sensor with clock
Exposestemperature, humidity, battery, temperature_report_interval, humidity_report_interval, temperature_unit_convert, temperature_alarm, max_temperature, min_temperature, temperature_sensitivity, humidity_alarm, max_humidity, min_humidity, humidity_sensitivity, linkquality
PictureNous SZ-T04

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity (numeric)

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Temperature_report_interval (numeric)

Temperature Report interval. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_report_interval property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_report_interval": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 120. The unit of this value is min.

Humidity_report_interval (numeric)

Humidity Report interval. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_report_interval property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_report_interval": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 120. The unit of this value is min.

Temperature_unit_convert (enum)

Current display unit. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_unit_convert property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_unit_convert": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: celsius, fahrenheit.

Temperature_alarm (enum)

Temperature alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: canceled, lower_alarm, upper_alarm.

Max_temperature (numeric)

Alarm temperature max. Value can be found in the published state on the max_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -20 and the maximum value is 60. The unit of this value is °C.

Min_temperature (numeric)

Alarm temperature min. Value can be found in the published state on the min_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -20 and the maximum value is 60. The unit of this value is °C.

Temperature_sensitivity (numeric)

Temperature sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0.1 and the maximum value is 50. The unit of this value is °C.

Humidity_alarm (enum)

Humidity alarm status. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: canceled, lower_alarm, upper_alarm.

Max_humidity (numeric)

Alarm humidity max. Value can be found in the published state on the max_humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_humidity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Min_humidity (numeric)

Alarm humidity min. Value can be found in the published state on the min_humidity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_humidity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Humidity_sensitivity (numeric)

Humidity sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_sensitivity property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.