Sercomm SZ-ESW01

Model SZ-ESW01 Vendor Sercomm Description Telstra smart plug Exposes switch (state), power, linkquality Picture

With the device unplugged (or socket switched off), press and hold the pairing button for ~4 seconds. Continue holding the pairing button while plugging in the device (or switching the socket on) and continue to hold for 2 seconds. If pairing is successful the red LED will switch off for ~2 seconds, then flash.

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .