Zigbee2MQTT

Sercomm SZ-ESW01

ModelSZ-ESW01
VendorSercomm
DescriptionTelstra smart plug
Exposesswitch (state), power, linkquality
PictureSercomm SZ-ESW01

Notes

Pairing

With the device unplugged (or socket switched off), press and hold the pairing button for ~4 seconds. Continue holding the pairing button while plugging in the device (or switching the socket on) and continue to hold for 2 seconds. If pairing is successful the red LED will switch off for ~2 seconds, then flash.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

  • power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.

Power (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.