SONOFF SWV
|Model
|SWV
|Vendor
|SONOFF
|Description
|Zigbee smart water valve
|Exposes
|flow, battery, current_device_status, switch (state), cyclic_timed_irrigation, cyclic_quantitative_irrigation, linkquality
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Flow (numeric)
Current water flow. Value can be found in the published state on the
flow property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
m³/h.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Current device status (enum)
The water valve is in normal state, water shortage or water leakage. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_device_status property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"current_device_status": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
normal_state,
water_shortage,
water_leakage,
water_shortage & water_leakage.
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionnaly an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depend on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Cyclic timed irrigation (composite)
Smart water valve cycle timing irrigation. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"cyclic_timed_irrigation": {"current_count": VALUE, "total_number": VALUE, "irrigation_duration": VALUE, "irrigation_interval": VALUE}} To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"cyclic_timed_irrigation": ""}.
current_count(numeric): Number of times it has been executed unit is times
total_number(numeric): Total times of circulating irrigation max value is 100, unit is times
irrigation_duration(numeric): Single irrigation duration max value is 86400, unit is seconds
irrigation_interval(numeric): Time interval between two adjacent irrigation max value is 86400, unit is seconds
Cyclic quantitative irrigation (composite)
Smart water valve circulating quantitative irrigation. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"cyclic_quantitative_irrigation": {"current_count": VALUE, "total_number": VALUE, "irrigation_capacity": VALUE, "irrigation_interval": VALUE}} To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"cyclic_quantitative_irrigation": ""}.
current_count(numeric): Number of times it has been executed unit is times
total_number(numeric): Total times of circulating irrigation max value is 100, unit is times
irrigation_capacity(numeric): Single irrigation capacity max value is 6500, unit is liter
irrigation_interval(numeric): Time interval between two adjacent irrigation max value is 86400, unit is seconds
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.