# SONOFF SWV

Model SWV Vendor SONOFF Description Zigbee smart water valve Exposes flow, battery, current_device_status, switch (state), cyclic_timed_irrigation, cyclic_quantitative_irrigation, linkquality Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Current water flow. Value can be found in the published state on the flow property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is m³/h .

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

# Current device status (enum)

The water valve is in normal state, water shortage or water leakage. Value can be found in the published state on the current_device_status property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"current_device_status": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: normal_state , water_shortage , water_leakage , water_shortage & water_leakage .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

# On with timed off

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionnaly an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depend on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

# Cyclic timed irrigation (composite)

Smart water valve cycle timing irrigation. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cyclic_timed_irrigation": {"current_count": VALUE, "total_number": VALUE, "irrigation_duration": VALUE, "irrigation_interval": VALUE}} To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"cyclic_timed_irrigation": ""} .

current_count (numeric): Number of times it has been executed unit is times

total_number (numeric): Total times of circulating irrigation max value is 100, unit is times

irrigation_duration (numeric): Single irrigation duration max value is 86400, unit is seconds

irrigation_interval (numeric): Time interval between two adjacent irrigation max value is 86400, unit is seconds

# Cyclic quantitative irrigation (composite)

Smart water valve circulating quantitative irrigation. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cyclic_quantitative_irrigation": {"current_count": VALUE, "total_number": VALUE, "irrigation_capacity": VALUE, "irrigation_interval": VALUE}} To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"cyclic_quantitative_irrigation": ""} .

current_count (numeric): Number of times it has been executed unit is times

total_number (numeric): Total times of circulating irrigation max value is 100, unit is times

irrigation_capacity (numeric): Single irrigation capacity max value is 6500, unit is liter

irrigation_interval (numeric): Time interval between two adjacent irrigation max value is 86400, unit is seconds