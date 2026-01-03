SONOFF SWV-ZFU

Model SWV-ZFU Vendor SONOFF Description Zigbee smart water valve Exposes battery, switch (state), child_lock, valve_abnormal_state, irrigation_start_time, irrigation_end_time, daily_irrigation_volume, valve_work_state, rain_delay_end_datetime, weather_delay_end_datetime, longitude, latitude, weather_based_adjustment, daily_irrigation_duration, hour_irrigation_volume, hour_irrigation_duration, manual_default_settings, seasonal_watering_adjustment, irrigation_schedule_status, valve_alarm_settings, 24_hours_records, 30_days_records, 180_days_records, read_swvzf_records, irrigation_plan_settings, irrigation_plan_report, irrigation_plan_remove, rain_delay Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"child_lock": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Valve abnormal state. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_abnormal_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: normal , water_shortage , water_leakage , water_shortage,water_leakage , frost_protection , water_shortage,frost_protection , water_leakage,frost_protection , water_shortage,water_leakage,frost_protection , fail_safe , water_shortage,fail_safe , water_leakage,fail_safe , water_shortage,water_leakage,fail_safe , frost_protection,fail_safe , water_shortage,frost_protection,fail_safe , water_leakage,frost_protection,fail_safe , water_shortage,water_leakage,frost_protection,fail_safe .

Time when irrigation starts. Value can be found in the published state on the irrigation_start_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Time when irrigation ends. Value can be found in the published state on the irrigation_end_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

The amount of water irrigated today. Value can be found in the published state on the daily_irrigation_volume property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"daily_irrigation_volume": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is L .

The water valve work state. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_work_state property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"valve_work_state": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals working valve work state is ON, if idle OFF.

User triggered delay end time. Value can be found in the published state on the rain_delay_end_datetime property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Weather delay end time and trigger types.. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"weather_delay_end_datetime": ""} .

delay_due_to_rain (binary): Delay due to rain allowed values: true or false

(binary): Delay due to rain allowed values: or delay_due_to_humidity (binary): Delay due to humidity allowed values: true or false

(binary): Delay due to humidity allowed values: or delay_due_to_frost (binary): Delay due to frost allowed values: true or false

(binary): Delay due to frost allowed values: or delay_end_time (text): Delay end time.

Longitude coordinate. Value can be found in the published state on the longitude property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"longitude": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"longitude": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -180 and the maximum value is 180 . The unit of this value is ° .

Latitude coordinate. Value can be found in the published state on the latitude property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"latitude": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"latitude": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -90 and the maximum value is 90 . The unit of this value is ° .

Weather-based irrigation delay settings. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"weather_based_adjustment": {"enable_rain_delay": VALUE, "enable_humidity_delay": VALUE, "enable_frost_delay": VALUE, "rain_probability_threshold": VALUE, "frost_temperature_threshold": VALUE, "humidity_delay_threshold": VALUE}} To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"weather_based_adjustment": ""} .

enable_rain_delay (binary): Enable rain-based 24h delay allowed values: true or false

(binary): Enable rain-based 24h delay allowed values: or enable_humidity_delay (binary): Enable humidity-based 24h delay allowed values: true or false

(binary): Enable humidity-based 24h delay allowed values: or enable_frost_delay (binary): Enable frost-based 24h delay allowed values: true or false

(binary): Enable frost-based 24h delay allowed values: or rain_probability_threshold (numeric): Rain probability threshold to trigger 24h delay min value is 10, max value is 90, unit is %

(numeric): Rain probability threshold to trigger 24h delay min value is 10, max value is 90, unit is % frost_temperature_threshold (numeric): Temperature threshold to trigger 24h delay when below this value max value is 10, unit is °C

(numeric): Temperature threshold to trigger 24h delay when below this value max value is 10, unit is °C humidity_delay_threshold (numeric): Humidity threshold to trigger 24h delay when exceeded min value is 40, max value is 90, unit is %

Daily irrigation duration. Value can be found in the published state on the daily_irrigation_duration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"daily_irrigation_duration": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is min .

Hourly irrigation volume. Value can be found in the published state on the hour_irrigation_volume property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"hour_irrigation_volume": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is L .

Hourly irrigation duration. Value can be found in the published state on the hour_irrigation_duration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"hour_irrigation_duration": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is min .

Single irrigation settings. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"manual_default_settings": {"irrigation_mode": VALUE, "irrigation_total_duration": VALUE, "irrigation_duration": VALUE, "interval_duration": VALUE, "irrigation_amount_unit": VALUE, "irrigation_amount": VALUE, "fail_safe": VALUE}} To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"manual_default_settings": ""} .

irrigation_mode (enum): Irrigation mode: duration, capacity, or duration with interval allowed values: duration , capacity , duration_with_interval

(enum): Irrigation mode: duration, capacity, or duration with interval allowed values: , , irrigation_total_duration (numeric): Total irrigation duration max value is 719, unit is min

(numeric): Total irrigation duration max value is 719, unit is min irrigation_duration (numeric): Irrigation duration min value is 1, max value is 60, unit is min

(numeric): Irrigation duration min value is 1, max value is 60, unit is min interval_duration (numeric): Irrigation interval min value is 1, max value is 60, unit is min

(numeric): Irrigation interval min value is 1, max value is 60, unit is min irrigation_amount_unit (enum): Capacity unit allowed values: gallon , liter

(enum): Capacity unit allowed values: , irrigation_amount (numeric): Irrigation volume max value is 10000

(numeric): Irrigation volume max value is 10000 fail_safe (numeric): Safety protection timeout max value is 719, unit is min

Monthly watering adjustment multiplier (1.0 = 100%, 2.0 = 200%). Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"seasonal_watering_adjustment": {"january": VALUE, "february": VALUE, "march": VALUE, "april": VALUE, "may": VALUE, "june": VALUE, "july": VALUE, "august": VALUE, "september": VALUE, "october": VALUE, "november": VALUE, "december": VALUE}} To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"seasonal_watering_adjustment": ""} .

january (numeric): Adjustment multiplier for january min value is 0.1, max value is 2

(numeric): Adjustment multiplier for january min value is 0.1, max value is 2 february (numeric): Adjustment multiplier for february min value is 0.1, max value is 2

(numeric): Adjustment multiplier for february min value is 0.1, max value is 2 march (numeric): Adjustment multiplier for march min value is 0.1, max value is 2

(numeric): Adjustment multiplier for march min value is 0.1, max value is 2 april (numeric): Adjustment multiplier for april min value is 0.1, max value is 2

(numeric): Adjustment multiplier for april min value is 0.1, max value is 2 may (numeric): Adjustment multiplier for may min value is 0.1, max value is 2

(numeric): Adjustment multiplier for may min value is 0.1, max value is 2 june (numeric): Adjustment multiplier for june min value is 0.1, max value is 2

(numeric): Adjustment multiplier for june min value is 0.1, max value is 2 july (numeric): Adjustment multiplier for july min value is 0.1, max value is 2

(numeric): Adjustment multiplier for july min value is 0.1, max value is 2 august (numeric): Adjustment multiplier for august min value is 0.1, max value is 2

(numeric): Adjustment multiplier for august min value is 0.1, max value is 2 september (numeric): Adjustment multiplier for september min value is 0.1, max value is 2

(numeric): Adjustment multiplier for september min value is 0.1, max value is 2 october (numeric): Adjustment multiplier for october min value is 0.1, max value is 2

(numeric): Adjustment multiplier for october min value is 0.1, max value is 2 november (numeric): Adjustment multiplier for november min value is 0.1, max value is 2

(numeric): Adjustment multiplier for november min value is 0.1, max value is 2 december (numeric): Adjustment multiplier for december min value is 0.1, max value is 2

Irrigation schedule execution status. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"irrigation_schedule_status": ""} .

schedule_status (enum): Schedule status allowed values: start , end , running , standby

(enum): Schedule status allowed values: , , , schedule_index (numeric): Schedule index

(numeric): Schedule index schedule_type (enum): Schedule type allowed values: automatic , manual

(enum): Schedule type allowed values: , irrigation_mode (enum): Irrigation mode allowed values: duration , capacity , duration_with_interval

(enum): Irrigation mode allowed values: , , start_time (text): Schedule start time in ISO format with timezone

(text): Schedule start time in ISO format with timezone expected_end_time (text): Expected end time in ISO format with timezone

(text): Expected end time in ISO format with timezone actual_end_time (text): Actual end time in ISO format with timezone

(text): Actual end time in ISO format with timezone irrigation_amount_unit (enum): Irrigation amount unit allowed values: gallon , liter

(enum): Irrigation amount unit allowed values: , expected_irrigation_amount (numeric): Expected irrigation amount

(numeric): Expected irrigation amount actual_irrigation_amount (numeric): Actual irrigation amount

Valve alarm settings. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"valve_alarm_settings": {"enable_alarm_water_shortage": VALUE, "enable_alarm_water_leak": VALUE, "enable_frost_protection": VALUE, "enable_water_shortage_auto_close": VALUE, "enable_water_leak_auto_close": VALUE, "alarm_water_shortage_duration": VALUE, "alarm_water_leak_duration": VALUE, "set_frost_temperature": VALUE}} To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"valve_alarm_settings": ""} .

enable_alarm_water_shortage (binary): Water shortage alarm allowed values: true or false

(binary): Water shortage alarm allowed values: or enable_alarm_water_leak (binary): Water leak alarm allowed values: true or false

(binary): Water leak alarm allowed values: or enable_frost_protection (binary): Frost protection allowed values: true or false

(binary): Frost protection allowed values: or enable_water_shortage_auto_close (binary): Auto close valve on water shortage allowed values: true or false

(binary): Auto close valve on water shortage allowed values: or enable_water_leak_auto_close (binary): Auto close valve on water leak allowed values: true or false

(binary): Auto close valve on water leak allowed values: or alarm_water_shortage_duration (numeric): Water shortage trigger alarm duration min value is 1, max value is 10, unit is min

(numeric): Water shortage trigger alarm duration min value is 1, max value is 10, unit is min alarm_water_leak_duration (numeric): Water leak trigger alarm duration min value is 1, max value is 3, unit is min

(numeric): Water leak trigger alarm duration min value is 1, max value is 3, unit is min set_frost_temperature (numeric): Frost protection temperature max value is 10, unit is °C

Value can be found in the published state on the 24_hours_records property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Value can be found in the published state on the 30_days_records property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Value can be found in the published state on the 180_days_records property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Read irrigation water volume and duration in the past 24 hours, 30 days, and 6 months.. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"read_swvzf_records": {"type": VALUE, "time_start": VALUE, "time_end": VALUE}}

type (enum): Reading type allowed values: 24_hours , 30_days , 6_months

(enum): Reading type allowed values: , , time_start (text): Start time

(text): Start time time_end (text): End time

Set irrigation plan. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"irrigation_plan_settings": {"plan_index": VALUE, "enable_state": VALUE, "loop_type_mode": VALUE, "loop_type_interval_days": VALUE, "loop_type_week_days": VALUE, "enable_date": VALUE, "start_time": VALUE, "irrigation_mode": VALUE, "irrigation_total_duration": VALUE, "irrigation_duration": VALUE, "interval_duration": VALUE, "irrigation_amount_unit": VALUE, "irrigation_amount": VALUE, "fail_safe": VALUE, "create_datetime": VALUE}}

plan_index (numeric): Plan index max value is 5

(numeric): Plan index max value is 5 enable_state (binary) allowed values: true or false

(binary) allowed values: or loop_type_mode (enum) allowed values: odd_days , even_days , day_interval , weekdays

(enum) allowed values: , , , loop_type_interval_days (numeric): Only effective when loop_type_mode is day_interval min value is 1, max value is 30

(numeric): Only effective when loop_type_mode is day_interval min value is 1, max value is 30 loop_type_week_days (composite): Only effective when loop_type_mode is weekdays

(composite): Only effective when loop_type_mode is weekdays enable_date (text): Enable date in local YYYY-MM-DD format (fixed at 00:00:00 local day start). Omit to use current local date

(text): Enable date in local YYYY-MM-DD format (fixed at 00:00:00 local day start). Omit to use current local date start_time (text): Start time in local HH:mm format (24-hour, zero-padded), converted to seconds from start of local day. Omit to use current local time rounded to minute

(text): Start time in local HH:mm format (24-hour, zero-padded), converted to seconds from start of local day. Omit to use current local time rounded to minute irrigation_mode (enum) allowed values: duration , capacity , duration_with_interval

(enum) allowed values: , , irrigation_total_duration (numeric) max value is 719, unit is min

(numeric) max value is 719, unit is min irrigation_duration (numeric) min value is 1, max value is 60, unit is min

(numeric) min value is 1, max value is 60, unit is min interval_duration (numeric) min value is 1, max value is 60, unit is min

(numeric) min value is 1, max value is 60, unit is min irrigation_amount_unit (enum) allowed values: gallon , liter

(enum) allowed values: , irrigation_amount (numeric) min value is 1, max value is 10000

(numeric) min value is 1, max value is 10000 fail_safe (numeric) max value is 719, unit is min

(numeric) max value is 719, unit is min create_datetime (text): Create datetime in ISO format with timezone (e.g. YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ss+08:00)

Irrigation plan report.

plan_index (numeric)

(numeric) enable_state (binary) allowed values: true or false

(binary) allowed values: or loop_type_mode (enum) allowed values: odd_days , even_days , day_interval , weekdays

(enum) allowed values: , , , loop_type_interval_days (numeric): Effective when loop_type_mode is day_interval

(numeric): Effective when loop_type_mode is day_interval loop_type_week_days (composite): Effective when loop_type_mode is weekdays

(composite): Effective when loop_type_mode is weekdays enable_date (text): Enable date in local YYYY-MM-DD format (local day start)

(text): Enable date in local YYYY-MM-DD format (local day start) start_time (text): Start time in local HH:mm format (24-hour)

(text): Start time in local HH:mm format (24-hour) irrigation_mode (enum) allowed values: duration , capacity , duration_with_interval

(enum) allowed values: , , irrigation_total_duration (numeric)

(numeric) irrigation_duration (numeric)

(numeric) interval_duration (numeric)

(numeric) irrigation_amount_unit (enum) allowed values: gallon , liter

(enum) allowed values: , irrigation_amount (numeric)

(numeric) fail_safe (numeric)

(numeric) create_datetime (text): Create datetime in ISO format with timezone (e.g. YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ss+08:00)

The index of the irrigation plan to remove. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"irrigation_plan_remove": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 5 .