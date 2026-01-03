SONOFF SWV-ZFE
|Model
|SWV-ZFE
|Vendor
|SONOFF
|Description
|Zigbee smart water valve
|Exposes
|battery, switch (state), child_lock, valve_abnormal_state, irrigation_start_time, irrigation_end_time, daily_irrigation_volume, valve_work_state, rain_delay_end_datetime, weather_delay_end_datetime, longitude, latitude, weather_based_adjustment, daily_irrigation_duration, hour_irrigation_volume, hour_irrigation_duration, manual_default_settings, seasonal_watering_adjustment, irrigation_schedule_status, valve_alarm_settings, 24_hours_records, 30_days_records, 180_days_records, read_swvzf_records, irrigation_plan_settings, irrigation_plan_report, irrigation_plan_remove, rain_delay
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"child_lock": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Valve abnormal state (enum)
Valve abnormal state. Value can be found in the published state on the
valve_abnormal_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
normal,
water_shortage,
water_leakage,
water_shortage,water_leakage,
frost_protection,
water_shortage,frost_protection,
water_leakage,frost_protection,
water_shortage,water_leakage,frost_protection,
fail_safe,
water_shortage,fail_safe,
water_leakage,fail_safe,
water_shortage,water_leakage,fail_safe,
frost_protection,fail_safe,
water_shortage,frost_protection,fail_safe,
water_leakage,frost_protection,fail_safe,
water_shortage,water_leakage,frost_protection,fail_safe.
Irrigation start time (text)
Time when irrigation starts. Value can be found in the published state on the
irrigation_start_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Irrigation end time (text)
Time when irrigation ends. Value can be found in the published state on the
irrigation_end_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Daily irrigation volume (numeric)
The amount of water irrigated today. Value can be found in the published state on the
daily_irrigation_volume property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"daily_irrigation_volume": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
L.
Valve work state (binary)
The water valve work state. Value can be found in the published state on the
valve_work_state property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"valve_work_state": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
working valve work state is ON, if
idle OFF.
Rain delay end datetime (text)
User triggered delay end time. Value can be found in the published state on the
rain_delay_end_datetime property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Weather delay end datetime (composite)
Weather delay end time and trigger types.. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"weather_delay_end_datetime": ""}.
delay_due_to_rain(binary): Delay due to rain allowed values:
trueor
false
delay_due_to_humidity(binary): Delay due to humidity allowed values:
trueor
false
delay_due_to_frost(binary): Delay due to frost allowed values:
trueor
false
delay_end_time(text): Delay end time.
Longitude (numeric)
Longitude coordinate. Value can be found in the published state on the
longitude property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"longitude": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"longitude": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-180 and the maximum value is
180. The unit of this value is
°.
Latitude (numeric)
Latitude coordinate. Value can be found in the published state on the
latitude property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"latitude": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"latitude": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-90 and the maximum value is
90. The unit of this value is
°.
Weather based adjustment (composite)
Weather-based irrigation delay settings. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"weather_based_adjustment": {"enable_rain_delay": VALUE, "enable_humidity_delay": VALUE, "enable_frost_delay": VALUE, "rain_probability_threshold": VALUE, "frost_temperature_threshold": VALUE, "humidity_delay_threshold": VALUE}} To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"weather_based_adjustment": ""}.
enable_rain_delay(binary): Enable rain-based 24h delay allowed values:
trueor
false
enable_humidity_delay(binary): Enable humidity-based 24h delay allowed values:
trueor
false
enable_frost_delay(binary): Enable frost-based 24h delay allowed values:
trueor
false
rain_probability_threshold(numeric): Rain probability threshold to trigger 24h delay min value is 10, max value is 90, unit is %
frost_temperature_threshold(numeric): Temperature threshold to trigger 24h delay when below this value max value is 10, unit is °C
humidity_delay_threshold(numeric): Humidity threshold to trigger 24h delay when exceeded min value is 40, max value is 90, unit is %
Daily irrigation duration (numeric)
Daily irrigation duration. Value can be found in the published state on the
daily_irrigation_duration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"daily_irrigation_duration": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
min.
Hour irrigation volume (numeric)
Hourly irrigation volume. Value can be found in the published state on the
hour_irrigation_volume property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"hour_irrigation_volume": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
L.
Hour irrigation duration (numeric)
Hourly irrigation duration. Value can be found in the published state on the
hour_irrigation_duration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"hour_irrigation_duration": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
min.
Manual default settings (composite)
Single irrigation settings. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"manual_default_settings": {"irrigation_mode": VALUE, "irrigation_total_duration": VALUE, "irrigation_duration": VALUE, "interval_duration": VALUE, "irrigation_amount_unit": VALUE, "irrigation_amount": VALUE, "fail_safe": VALUE}} To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"manual_default_settings": ""}.
irrigation_mode(enum): Irrigation mode: duration, capacity, or duration with interval allowed values:
duration,
capacity,
duration_with_interval
irrigation_total_duration(numeric): Total irrigation duration max value is 719, unit is min
irrigation_duration(numeric): Irrigation duration min value is 1, max value is 60, unit is min
interval_duration(numeric): Irrigation interval min value is 1, max value is 60, unit is min
irrigation_amount_unit(enum): Capacity unit allowed values:
gallon,
liter
irrigation_amount(numeric): Irrigation volume max value is 10000
fail_safe(numeric): Safety protection timeout max value is 719, unit is min
Seasonal watering adjustment (composite)
Monthly watering adjustment multiplier (1.0 = 100%, 2.0 = 200%). Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"seasonal_watering_adjustment": {"january": VALUE, "february": VALUE, "march": VALUE, "april": VALUE, "may": VALUE, "june": VALUE, "july": VALUE, "august": VALUE, "september": VALUE, "october": VALUE, "november": VALUE, "december": VALUE}} To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"seasonal_watering_adjustment": ""}.
january(numeric): Adjustment multiplier for january min value is 0.1, max value is 2
february(numeric): Adjustment multiplier for february min value is 0.1, max value is 2
march(numeric): Adjustment multiplier for march min value is 0.1, max value is 2
april(numeric): Adjustment multiplier for april min value is 0.1, max value is 2
may(numeric): Adjustment multiplier for may min value is 0.1, max value is 2
june(numeric): Adjustment multiplier for june min value is 0.1, max value is 2
july(numeric): Adjustment multiplier for july min value is 0.1, max value is 2
august(numeric): Adjustment multiplier for august min value is 0.1, max value is 2
september(numeric): Adjustment multiplier for september min value is 0.1, max value is 2
october(numeric): Adjustment multiplier for october min value is 0.1, max value is 2
november(numeric): Adjustment multiplier for november min value is 0.1, max value is 2
december(numeric): Adjustment multiplier for december min value is 0.1, max value is 2
Irrigation schedule status (composite)
Irrigation schedule execution status. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"irrigation_schedule_status": ""}.
schedule_status(enum): Schedule status allowed values:
start,
end,
running,
standby
schedule_index(numeric): Schedule index
schedule_type(enum): Schedule type allowed values:
automatic,
manual
irrigation_mode(enum): Irrigation mode allowed values:
duration,
capacity,
duration_with_interval
start_time(text): Schedule start time in ISO format with timezone
expected_end_time(text): Expected end time in ISO format with timezone
actual_end_time(text): Actual end time in ISO format with timezone
irrigation_amount_unit(enum): Irrigation amount unit allowed values:
gallon,
liter
expected_irrigation_amount(numeric): Expected irrigation amount
actual_irrigation_amount(numeric): Actual irrigation amount
Valve alarm settings (composite)
Valve alarm settings. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"valve_alarm_settings": {"enable_alarm_water_shortage": VALUE, "enable_alarm_water_leak": VALUE, "enable_frost_protection": VALUE, "enable_water_shortage_auto_close": VALUE, "enable_water_leak_auto_close": VALUE, "alarm_water_shortage_duration": VALUE, "alarm_water_leak_duration": VALUE, "set_frost_temperature": VALUE}} To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"valve_alarm_settings": ""}.
enable_alarm_water_shortage(binary): Water shortage alarm allowed values:
trueor
false
enable_alarm_water_leak(binary): Water leak alarm allowed values:
trueor
false
enable_frost_protection(binary): Frost protection allowed values:
trueor
false
enable_water_shortage_auto_close(binary): Auto close valve on water shortage allowed values:
trueor
false
enable_water_leak_auto_close(binary): Auto close valve on water leak allowed values:
trueor
false
alarm_water_shortage_duration(numeric): Water shortage trigger alarm duration min value is 1, max value is 10, unit is min
alarm_water_leak_duration(numeric): Water leak trigger alarm duration min value is 1, max value is 3, unit is min
set_frost_temperature(numeric): Frost protection temperature max value is 10, unit is °C
24 hours records (text)
Value can be found in the published state on the
24_hours_records property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
30 days records (text)
Value can be found in the published state on the
30_days_records property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
180 days records (text)
Value can be found in the published state on the
180_days_records property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Read swvzf records (composite)
Read irrigation water volume and duration in the past 24 hours, 30 days, and 6 months.. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"read_swvzf_records": {"type": VALUE, "time_start": VALUE, "time_end": VALUE}}
type(enum): Reading type allowed values:
24_hours,
30_days,
6_months
time_start(text): Start time
time_end(text): End time
Irrigation plan settings (composite)
Set irrigation plan. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"irrigation_plan_settings": {"plan_index": VALUE, "enable_state": VALUE, "loop_type_mode": VALUE, "loop_type_interval_days": VALUE, "loop_type_week_days": VALUE, "enable_date": VALUE, "start_time": VALUE, "irrigation_mode": VALUE, "irrigation_total_duration": VALUE, "irrigation_duration": VALUE, "interval_duration": VALUE, "irrigation_amount_unit": VALUE, "irrigation_amount": VALUE, "fail_safe": VALUE, "create_datetime": VALUE}}
plan_index(numeric): Plan index max value is 5
enable_state(binary) allowed values:
trueor
false
loop_type_mode(enum) allowed values:
odd_days,
even_days,
day_interval,
weekdays
loop_type_interval_days(numeric): Only effective when loop_type_mode is day_interval min value is 1, max value is 30
loop_type_week_days(composite): Only effective when loop_type_mode is weekdays
enable_date(text): Enable date in local YYYY-MM-DD format (fixed at 00:00:00 local day start). Omit to use current local date
start_time(text): Start time in local HH:mm format (24-hour, zero-padded), converted to seconds from start of local day. Omit to use current local time rounded to minute
irrigation_mode(enum) allowed values:
duration,
capacity,
duration_with_interval
irrigation_total_duration(numeric) max value is 719, unit is min
irrigation_duration(numeric) min value is 1, max value is 60, unit is min
interval_duration(numeric) min value is 1, max value is 60, unit is min
irrigation_amount_unit(enum) allowed values:
gallon,
liter
irrigation_amount(numeric) min value is 1, max value is 10000
fail_safe(numeric) max value is 719, unit is min
create_datetime(text): Create datetime in ISO format with timezone (e.g. YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ss+08:00)
Irrigation plan report (composite)
Irrigation plan report.
plan_index(numeric)
enable_state(binary) allowed values:
trueor
false
loop_type_mode(enum) allowed values:
odd_days,
even_days,
day_interval,
weekdays
loop_type_interval_days(numeric): Effective when loop_type_mode is day_interval
loop_type_week_days(composite): Effective when loop_type_mode is weekdays
enable_date(text): Enable date in local YYYY-MM-DD format (local day start)
start_time(text): Start time in local HH:mm format (24-hour)
irrigation_mode(enum) allowed values:
duration,
capacity,
duration_with_interval
irrigation_total_duration(numeric)
irrigation_duration(numeric)
interval_duration(numeric)
irrigation_amount_unit(enum) allowed values:
gallon,
liter
irrigation_amount(numeric)
fail_safe(numeric)
create_datetime(text): Create datetime in ISO format with timezone (e.g. YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ss+08:00)
Irrigation plan remove (numeric)
The index of the irrigation plan to remove. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"irrigation_plan_remove": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
5.
Rain delay (text)
Schedule delay end time in ISO format with timezone (e.g. YYYY-MM-DDTHH:mm:ss+08:00). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"rain_delay": NEW_VALUE}.