Nobø SWT-IZ
|Model
|SWT-IZ
|Vendor
|Nobø
|Description
|Smart thermostat for floor heating control
|Exposes
|identify, climate (local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint, unoccupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, running_mode)
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
The device requires firmware version v3.18 or newer to support Zigbee pairing. If your device has an older firmware version, you will need to update it using Glen Dimplex's ConfigR application. Update instructions can be found here.
To pair the device:
- Navigate to Settings → Comms → RF → Enable on the thermostat
- The device will enter pairing mode
- Zigbee2MQTT should automatically discover the device
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a maximum value of
30
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
Exposes
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
identify.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
local_temperature,
occupied_heating_setpoint,
unoccupied_heating_setpoint,
system_mode,
running_mode.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
7and
32. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured by the internal sensor (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.