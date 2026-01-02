Nobø SWT-IZ

ModelSWT-IZ
VendorNobø
DescriptionSmart thermostat for floor heating control
Exposesidentify, climate (local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint, unoccupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, running_mode)
PictureNobø SWT-IZ

Notes

Pairing

The device requires firmware version v3.18 or newer to support Zigbee pairing. If your device has an older firmware version, you will need to update it using Glen Dimplex's ConfigR application. Update instructions can be found here.

To pair the device:

  1. Navigate to Settings → Comms → RF → Enable on the thermostat
  2. The device will enter pairing mode
  3. Zigbee2MQTT should automatically discover the device

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

  • thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius, fahrenheit

Exposes

Identify (enum)

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: identify.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint, unoccupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, running_mode.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 7 and 32. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured by the internal sensor (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""}.