Nobø SWT-IZ

Model SWT-IZ Vendor Nobø Description Smart thermostat for floor heating control Exposes identify, climate (local_temperature, occupied_heating_setpoint, unoccupied_heating_setpoint, system_mode, running_mode) Picture

The device requires firmware version v3.18 or newer to support Zigbee pairing. If your device has an older firmware version, you will need to update it using Glen Dimplex's ConfigR application. Update instructions can be found here.

To pair the device:

Navigate to Settings → Comms → RF → Enable on the thermostat The device will enter pairing mode Zigbee2MQTT should automatically discover the device

How to use device type specific configuration

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: identify .

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature , occupied_heating_setpoint , unoccupied_heating_setpoint , system_mode , running_mode .