Sinopé SW2500ZB

Model SW2500ZB Vendor Sinopé Description Zigbee smart light switch Exposes timer_seconds, led_intensity_on, led_intensity_off, led_color_on, led_color_off, keypad_lockout, connected_load, switch (state), power_on_behavior, energy, action Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Automatically turn off load after x seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the timer_seconds property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"timer_seconds": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"timer_seconds": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65535 . The unit of this value is s . Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: Disabled .

Control status LED intensity when load ON. Value can be found in the published state on the led_intensity_on property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_intensity_on": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_intensity_on": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Control status LED intensity when load OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the led_intensity_off property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_intensity_off": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_intensity_off": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Control status LED color when load ON. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_color_on": {"r": VALUE, "g": VALUE, "b": VALUE}}

r (numeric)

(numeric) g (numeric)

(numeric) b (numeric)

Control status LED color when load OFF. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_color_off": {"r": VALUE, "g": VALUE, "b": VALUE}}

r (numeric)

(numeric) g (numeric)

(numeric) b (numeric)

Enables or disables the device’s buttons. Value can be found in the published state on the keypad_lockout property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"keypad_lockout": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"keypad_lockout": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: unlock , lock .

Load connected in watt. Value can be found in the published state on the connected_load property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"connected_load": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"connected_load": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1800 . The unit of this value is W .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_on_behavior": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: off , on , toggle , previous .

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"energy": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .