# Sinopé SW2500ZB

Model SW2500ZB Vendor Sinopé Description Zigbee smart light switch Exposes switch (state), timer_seconds, led_intensity_on, led_intensity_off, led_color_on, led_color_off, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

Automatically turn off load after x seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the timer_seconds property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"timer_seconds": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"timer_seconds": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10800 .

Control status LED intensity when load ON. Value can be found in the published state on the led_intensity_on property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_intensity_on": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_intensity_on": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 .

Control status LED intensity when load OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the led_intensity_off property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_intensity_off": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_intensity_off": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 .

Control status LED color when load ON. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_color_on": {"r": VALUE, "g": VALUE, "b": VALUE}}

r (numeric)

(numeric) g (numeric)

(numeric) b (numeric)

Control status LED color when load OFF. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_color_off": {"r": VALUE, "g": VALUE, "b": VALUE}}

r (numeric)

(numeric) g (numeric)

(numeric) b (numeric)