Sinopé SW2500ZB
|Model
|SW2500ZB
|Vendor
|Sinopé
|Description
|Zigbee smart light switch
|Exposes
|timer_seconds, led_intensity_on, led_intensity_off, led_color_on, led_color_off, keypad_lockout, connected_load, switch (state), power_on_behavior, energy, action
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Timer seconds (numeric)
Automatically turn off load after x seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the
timer_seconds property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"timer_seconds": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"timer_seconds": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
65535. The unit of this value is
s. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted:
Disabled.
Led intensity on (numeric)
Control status LED intensity when load ON. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_intensity_on property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"led_intensity_on": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_intensity_on": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Led intensity off (numeric)
Control status LED intensity when load OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_intensity_off property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"led_intensity_off": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_intensity_off": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Led color on (composite)
Control status LED color when load ON. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_color_on": {"r": VALUE, "g": VALUE, "b": VALUE}}
r(numeric)
g(numeric)
b(numeric)
Led color off (composite)
Control status LED color when load OFF. Can be set by publishing to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_color_off": {"r": VALUE, "g": VALUE, "b": VALUE}}
r(numeric)
g(numeric)
b(numeric)
Keypad lockout (enum)
Enables or disables the device’s buttons. Value can be found in the published state on the
keypad_lockout property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"keypad_lockout": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"keypad_lockout": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
unlock,
lock.
Connected load (numeric)
Load connected in watt. Value can be found in the published state on the
connected_load property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"connected_load": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"connected_load": VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
1800. The unit of this value is
W.
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}.
On with timed off
When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property
on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an
off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the switch will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the switch firmware. Some devices might require both
on_time and
off_wait_time to work Examples :
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300},
{"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120}.
Power-on behavior (enum)
Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_on_behavior property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_on_behavior": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_on_behavior": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
toggle,
previous.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"energy": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
up_single,
up_double,
up_hold,
down_single,
down_double,
down_hold.