Zigbee2MQTT

Sinopé SW2500ZB

ModelSW2500ZB
VendorSinopé
DescriptionZigbee smart light switch
Exposesswitch (state), timer_seconds, led_intensity_on, led_intensity_off, led_color_on, led_color_off, linkquality
PictureSinopé SW2500ZB

Options

  • state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

  • power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.

Timer_seconds (numeric)

Automatically turn off load after x seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the timer_seconds property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"timer_seconds": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"timer_seconds": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10800.

Led_intensity_on (numeric)

Control status LED intensity when load ON. Value can be found in the published state on the led_intensity_on property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_intensity_on": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_intensity_on": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100.

Led_intensity_off (numeric)

Control status LED intensity when load OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the led_intensity_off property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_intensity_off": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_intensity_off": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100.

Led_color_on (composite)

Control status LED color when load ON. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_color_on": {"r": VALUE, "g": VALUE, "b": VALUE}}

  • r (numeric)
  • g (numeric)
  • b (numeric)

Led_color_off (composite)

Control status LED color when load OFF. Can be set by publishing to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_color_off": {"r": VALUE, "g": VALUE, "b": VALUE}}

  • r (numeric)
  • g (numeric)
  • b (numeric)

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.