Stelpro STZB402
|Model
|STZB402
|Vendor
|Stelpro
|Description
|Ki, line-voltage thermostat
|Exposes
|local_temperature, keypad_lockout, humidity, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state), linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Setting outdoor temperature
To set outdoor temperature, you need to send the value to the following MQTT topic:
zigbee2mqtt/<FRIENDLY_NAME>/set/thermostat_outdoor_temperature
If you want to automate the publishing of the outdoor temperature using Home Assistant, you may create an automation like this:
- id: auto_publish_outdoor_temp
description: publish the outdoor temperature to Stelpro thermostat
trigger:
- platform: state
entity_id: sensor.outdoor_sensor_temperature
condition: []
action:
- service: mqtt.publish
data_template:
payload: '{{ states(trigger.entity_id) }}'
topic: 'zigbee2mqtt/THERMOSTAT_FRIENDLY_NAME/set/thermostat_outdoor_temperature'
IMPORTANT: The outdoor temperature need to be refreshed at least each 4 hours, or the
EXT display will be cleared on the thermostat.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be
trueor
false
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Local_temperature (numeric)
Current temperature measured on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
local_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"local_temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Keypad_lockout (enum)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
keypad_lockout property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"keypad_lockout": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"keypad_lockout": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
unlock,
lock1,
lock2.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
30. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
auto,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state": ""}.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.