Stelpro STZB402

Model STZB402 Vendor Stelpro Description Ki, line-voltage thermostat Exposes local_temperature, keypad_lockout, humidity, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state) Picture

To set outdoor temperature, you need to send the value to the following MQTT topic:

zigbee2mqtt/<FRIENDLY_NAME>/set/outdoor_temperature_display

If you want to automate the publishing of the outdoor temperature using Home Assistant, you may create an automation like this:

- id : auto_publish_outdoor_temp description : publish the outdoor temperature to Stelpro thermostat trigger : - platform : state entity_id : sensor.outdoor_sensor_temperature condition : [ ] action : - service : mqtt.publish data_template : payload : '{{ states(trigger.entity_id) }}' topic : 'zigbee2mqtt/THERMOSTAT_FRIENDLY_NAME/set/outdoor_temperature_display'

IMPORTANT: The outdoor temperature need to be refreshed at least each 4 hours, or the EXT display will be cleared on the thermostat.

How to use device type specific configuration

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

Current temperature measured on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the local_temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the keypad_lockout property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"keypad_lockout": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"keypad_lockout": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: unlock , lock1 , lock2 .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , running_state .