SmartThings STSS-PRES-001

Model STSS-PRES-001 Vendor SmartThings Description Presence sensor Exposes battery, presence Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

presence_timeout : Time in seconds after which presence is cleared after detecting it (default 100 seconds). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .