SmartThings STSS-PRES-001

ModelSTSS-PRES-001
VendorSmartThings
DescriptionPresence sensor
Exposesbattery, presence
PictureSmartThings STSS-PRES-001

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • presence_timeout: Time in seconds after which presence is cleared after detecting it (default 100 seconds). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Presence (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.