SmartThings STS-PRS-251
|Model
|STS-PRS-251
|Vendor
|SmartThings
|Description
|Arrival sensor
|Exposes
|battery, presence, action, beep
|Picture
Notes
Let the device beep.
{
"beep": 5
}
presence_timeout: Timeout (in seconds) after which
presence: falsewill be send when the device has not checked-in. By default 100 seconds, don't go lower then 30 seconds.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
presence_timeout: Time in seconds after which presence is cleared after detecting it (default 100 seconds). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Presence (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
identify.
Beep (enum)
Trigger beep for x seconds. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"beep": "VALUE"}. The possible values are:
2,
5,
10,
15,
30.