SmartThings STS-PRS-251

ModelSTS-PRS-251
VendorSmartThings
DescriptionArrival sensor
Exposesbattery, presence, action, beep
PictureSmartThings STS-PRS-251

Notes

Let the device beep.

{
    "beep": 5
}
  • presence_timeout: Timeout (in seconds) after which presence: false will be send when the device has not checked-in. By default 100 seconds, don't go lower then 30 seconds.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • presence_timeout: Time in seconds after which presence is cleared after detecting it (default 100 seconds). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Presence (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: identify.

Beep (enum)

Trigger beep for x seconds. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"beep": "VALUE"}. The possible values are: 2, 5, 10, 15, 30.