Zigbee2MQTT

SmartThings STS-PRS-251

ModelSTS-PRS-251
VendorSmartThings
DescriptionArrival sensor
Exposesbattery, presence, action, beep, linkquality
PictureSmartThings STS-PRS-251

Notes

Let the device beep.

{
    "beep": 5
}
  • presence_timeout: Timeout (in seconds) after which presence: false will be send when the device has not checked-in. By default 100 seconds, don't go lower then 30 seconds.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • presence_timeout: Time in seconds after which presence is cleared after detecting it (default 100 seconds). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

  • legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Presence (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: beeping.

Beep (enum)

Trigger beep for x seconds. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"beep": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: 2, 5, 10, 15, 30.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.