SmartThings STS-PRS-251
|Model
|STS-PRS-251
|Vendor
|SmartThings
|Description
|Arrival sensor
|Exposes
|battery, presence, action, beep, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Let the device beep.
{
"beep": 5
}
presence_timeout: Timeout (in seconds) after which
presence: falsewill be send when the device has not checked-in. By default 100 seconds, don't go lower then 30 seconds.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
presence_timeout: Time in seconds after which presence is cleared after detecting it (default 100 seconds). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0
legacy: Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Presence (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the
presence property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true presence is ON, if
false OFF.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
beeping.
Beep (enum)
Trigger beep for x seconds. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"beep": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
2,
5,
10,
15,
30.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.