SmartThings STS-PRS-251

Model STS-PRS-251 Vendor SmartThings Description Arrival sensor Exposes battery, presence, action, beep, linkquality Picture

# Let the device beep.

{ "beep" : 5 }

presence_timeout : Timeout (in seconds) after which presence: false will be send when the device has not checked-in. By default 100 seconds, don't go lower then 30 seconds.

How to use device type specific configuration

presence_timeout : Time in seconds after which presence is cleared after detecting it (default 100 seconds). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

legacy : Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: beeping .

Trigger beep for x seconds. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"beep": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 2 , 5 , 10 , 15 , 30 .