SUTON STB3L-125-ZJ
|Model
|STB3L-125-ZJ
|Vendor
|SUTON
|Description
|Zigbee DIN RCBO energy meter
|Exposes
|switch (state), energy, fault, voltage_a, voltage_b, voltage_c, power_a, power_b, power_c, current_a, current_b, current_c, temperature, leakage_test, linkquality
|Picture
|White-label
|SUTON STB3L-125/ZJ
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Energy (numeric)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Fault (enum)
Fault status of the device (clear = nothing). Value can be found in the published state on the
fault property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
clear,
short_circuit_alarm,
surge_alarm,
overload_alarm,
leakagecurr_alarm,
temp_dif_fault,
fire_alarm,
high_power_alarm,
self_test_alarm,
ov_cr,
unbalance_alarm,
ov_vol,
undervoltage_alarm,
miss_phase_alarm,
outage_alarm,
magnetism_alarm,
credit_alarm,
no_balance_alarm.
Voltage a (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Voltage b (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Voltage c (numeric)
Measured electrical potential value (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_c property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Power a (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power b (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Power c (numeric)
Instantaneous measured power (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_c property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Current a (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the
current_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Current b (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the
current_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Current c (numeric)
Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the
current_c property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Leakage test (binary)
Turn ON to perform a leagage test. Value can be found in the published state on the
leakage_test property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"leakage_test": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON leakage test is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.