SUTON STB3L-125-ZJ

ModelSTB3L-125-ZJ
VendorSUTON
DescriptionZigbee DIN RCBO energy meter
Exposesswitch (state), energy, fault, voltage_a, voltage_b, voltage_c, power_a, power_b, power_c, current_a, current_b, current_c, temperature, leakage_test, linkquality
PictureSUTON STB3L-125-ZJ
White-labelSUTON STB3L-125/ZJ

Options

  • energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Energy (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Fault (enum)

Fault status of the device (clear = nothing). Value can be found in the published state on the fault property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: clear, short_circuit_alarm, surge_alarm, overload_alarm, leakagecurr_alarm, temp_dif_fault, fire_alarm, high_power_alarm, self_test_alarm, ov_cr, unbalance_alarm, ov_vol, undervoltage_alarm, miss_phase_alarm, outage_alarm, magnetism_alarm, credit_alarm, no_balance_alarm.

Voltage a (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Voltage b (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_b property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Voltage c (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the voltage_c property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Power a (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the power_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Power b (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the power_b property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Power c (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the power_c property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Current a (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase A). Value can be found in the published state on the current_a property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Current b (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase B). Value can be found in the published state on the current_b property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Current c (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current (phase C). Value can be found in the published state on the current_c property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Temperature (numeric)

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Leakage test (binary)

Turn ON to perform a leagage test. Value can be found in the published state on the leakage_test property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"leakage_test": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON leakage test is ON, if OFF OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.