# Stelpro ST218

Model ST218 Vendor Stelpro Description Ki convector, line-voltage thermostat Exposes local_temperature, keypad_lockout, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state), linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

legacy : Set to false to disable the legacy integration (highly recommended), will change structure of the published payload (default true). The value must be true or false

Current temperature measured on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the local_temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the keypad_lockout property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"keypad_lockout": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"keypad_lockout": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: unlock , lock1 , lock2 .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , running_state .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 30 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .

system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , auto , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state": ""} .