Zigbee2MQTT

Mercator SSWF01G

ModelSSWF01G
VendorMercator
DescriptionIkuü AC fan controller
Exposesswitch (state), fan (state, mode), linkquality
PictureMercator SSWF01G

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.

Fan

The current state of this fan is in the published state under the fan_state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this fan publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fan_state": "ON"} or {"fan_state": "OFF"}. To read the current state of this fan publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"fan_state": ""}. To change the mode publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fan_mode": VALUE} where VALUE can be: off, low, medium, high, on.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.