Model SSM-U01 Vendor Xiaomi Description Aqara single switch module T1 (with neutral) Exposes switch (state), energy, power, device_temperature, power_outage_memory, power_outage_count, switch_type, voltage, current, linkquality Picture

To reset the device and start pairing, press the button on the device for 8 seconds. The led will turn on in red and then start blinking in blue while the pairing process is active.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

device_temperature_calibration : Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the device_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Enable/disable the power outage memory, this recovers the on/off mode after power failure. Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_memory property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_outage_memory": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_outage_memory": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true power_outage_memory is ON, if false OFF.

Number of power outages (since last pairing). Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Wall switch type. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: toggle , momentary .

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .