Xiaomi SRTS-A01
|Model
|SRTS-A01
|Vendor
|Xiaomi
|Description
|Aqara Smart Radiator Thermostat E1
|Exposes
|setup, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, preset), sensor, calibrated, lock (state), switch (state), window_open, valve_alarm, away_preset_temperature, voltage, battery, power_outage_count, device_temperature, schedule_settings, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Press and hold the center ring for 10 seconds until the blue network indicator flashes.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
Exposes
Setup (binary)
Indicates if the device is in setup mode (E11). Value can be found in the published state on the
setup property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true setup is ON, if
false OFF.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
preset.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
30. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"preset": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
manual,
away,
auto. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"preset": ""}.
Sensor (enum)
Select temperature sensor to use. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensor property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"sensor": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensor": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
internal,
external.
Calibrated (binary)
Is the valve calibrated. Value can be found in the published state on the
calibrated property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true calibrated is ON, if
false OFF.
Lock
The current state of this lock is in the published state under the
child_lock property (value is
LOCK or
UNLOCK). To control this lock publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": "LOCK"} or
{"child_lock": "UNLOCK"}. To read the current state of this lock publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"child_lock": ""}.
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
window_detection property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_detection": "ON"},
{"window_detection": "OFF"} or
{"window_detection": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"window_detection": ""}.
Window_open (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
window_open property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true window_open is ON, if
false OFF.
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
valve_detection property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"valve_detection": "ON"},
{"valve_detection": "OFF"} or
{"valve_detection": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"valve_detection": ""}.
Valve_alarm (binary)
Notifies of a temperature control abnormality if valve detection is enabled (e.g., thermostat not installed correctly, valve failure or incorrect calibration, incorrect link to external temperature sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the
valve_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true valve_alarm is ON, if
false OFF.
Away_preset_temperature (numeric)
Away preset temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
away_preset_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"away_preset_temperature": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"away_preset_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-10 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Power_outage_count (numeric)
Number of power outages (since last pairing). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Device_temperature (numeric)
Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
schedule property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule": "ON"},
{"schedule": "OFF"} or
{"schedule": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"schedule": ""}.
Schedule_settings (text)
Smart schedule configuration (default: mon,tue,wed,thu,fri|8:00,24.0|18:00,17.0|23:00,22.0|8:00,22.0). Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_settings property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"schedule_settings": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_settings": NEW_VALUE}.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.