Model SRTS-A01 Vendor Xiaomi Description Aqara Smart Radiator Thermostat E1 Exposes setup, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, preset), sensor, calibrated, lock (state), switch (state), window_open, valve_alarm, away_preset_temperature, voltage, battery, power_outage_count, device_temperature, schedule_settings, linkquality Picture

Press and hold the center ring for 10 seconds until the blue network indicator flashes.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

Indicates if the device is in setup mode (E11). Value can be found in the published state on the setup property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true setup is ON, if false OFF.

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , preset .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 30 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .

: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , . To read send a message to with payload . preset : Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: manual , away , auto . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"preset": ""} .

Select temperature sensor to use. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensor": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: internal , external .

Is the valve calibrated. Value can be found in the published state on the calibrated property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true calibrated is ON, if false OFF.

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the child_lock property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK ). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": "LOCK"} or {"child_lock": "UNLOCK"} . To read the current state of this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"child_lock": ""} .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the window_detection property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection": "ON"} , {"window_detection": "OFF"} or {"window_detection": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"window_detection": ""} .

Value can be found in the published state on the window_open property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true window_open is ON, if false OFF.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the valve_detection property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"valve_detection": "ON"} , {"valve_detection": "OFF"} or {"valve_detection": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"valve_detection": ""} .

Notifies of a temperature control abnormality if valve detection is enabled (e.g., thermostat not installed correctly, valve failure or incorrect calibration, incorrect link to external temperature sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the valve_alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true valve_alarm is ON, if false OFF.

Away preset temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the away_preset_temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"away_preset_temperature": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"away_preset_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Number of power outages (since last pairing). Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the device_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the schedule property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule": "ON"} , {"schedule": "OFF"} or {"schedule": "TOGGLE"} . To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"schedule": ""} .

Smart schedule configuration (default: mon,tue,wed,thu,fri|8:00,24.0|18:00,17.0|23:00,22.0|8:00,22.0). Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_settings property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"schedule_settings": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_settings": NEW_VALUE} .