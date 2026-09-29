Aqara SRTS-A01
|Model
|SRTS-A01
|Vendor
|Aqara
|Description
|Smart radiator thermostat E1
|Exposes
|setup, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, preset), sensor, external_temperature_input, calibrated, calibrate, child_lock, window_detection, window_open, valve_detection, valve_alarm, away_preset_temperature, voltage, battery, power_outage_count, device_temperature, schedule, schedule_settings, identify
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
Press and hold the center ring for 10 seconds until the blue network indicator flashes.
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
device_temperature_calibration: Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a maximum value of
30
Exposes
Setup (binary)
Indicates if the device is in setup mode (E11). Value can be found in the published state on the
setup property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true setup is ON, if
false OFF.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
preset.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
30. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured by the internal or external sensor (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"preset": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
manual,
away,
auto. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"preset": ""}.
Sensor (enum)
Select temperature sensor to use. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensor property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"sensor": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensor": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
internal,
external.
External temperature input (numeric)
Input for remote temperature sensor (when sensor is set to external). Value can be found in the published state on the
external_temperature_input property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"external_temperature_input": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"external_temperature_input": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
55. The unit of this value is
°C.
Calibrated (binary)
Indicates if this valve is calibrated, use the calibrate option to calibrate. Value can be found in the published state on the
calibrated property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true calibrated is ON, if
false OFF.
Calibrate (enum)
Calibrates the valve. Value can be found in the published state on the
calibrate property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"calibrate": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"calibrate": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
calibrate.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"child_lock": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Window detection (binary)
Enables/disables window detection on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
window_detection property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"window_detection": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_detection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true window detection is ON, if
false OFF.
Window open (binary)
Indicates if window is open. Value can be found in the published state on the
window_open property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true window open is ON, if
false OFF.
Valve detection (binary)
Determines if temperature control abnormalities should be detected. Value can be found in the published state on the
valve_detection property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"valve_detection": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"valve_detection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true valve detection is ON, if
false OFF.
Valve alarm (binary)
Notifies of a temperature control abnormality if valve detection is enabled (e.g., thermostat not installed correctly, valve failure or incorrect calibration, incorrect link to external temperature sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the
valve_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true valve alarm is ON, if
false OFF.
Away preset temperature (numeric)
Away preset temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
away_preset_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"away_preset_temperature": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"away_preset_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-10 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Voltage (numeric)
Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
mV.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Power outage count (numeric)
Number of power outages (since last pairing). Value can be found in the published state on the
power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Device temperature (numeric)
Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
device_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Schedule (binary)
When enabled, the device will change its state based on your schedule settings. Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"schedule": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true schedule is ON, if
false OFF.
Schedule settings (text)
Smart schedule configuration (default: mon,tue,wed,thu,fri|8:00,24.0|18:00,17.0|23:00,22.0|8:00,22.0). Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_settings property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"schedule_settings": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_settings": NEW_VALUE}.
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. This device is asleep by default.You may need to wake it up first before sending the identify command.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
identify.