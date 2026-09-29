Model SRTS-A01 Vendor Aqara Description Smart radiator thermostat E1 Exposes setup, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, preset), sensor, external_temperature_input, calibrated, calibrate, child_lock, window_detection, window_open, valve_detection, valve_alarm, away_preset_temperature, voltage, battery, power_outage_count, device_temperature, schedule, schedule_settings, identify Picture

Press and hold the center ring for 10 seconds until the blue network indicator flashes.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

device_temperature_calibration : Calibrates the device_temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

Indicates if the device is in setup mode (E11). Value can be found in the published state on the setup property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true setup is ON, if false OFF.

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , preset .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 30 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured by the internal or external sensor (in °C). Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Current temperature measured by the internal or external sensor (in °C). Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .

: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , . To read send a message to with payload . preset : Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: manual , away , auto . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"preset": ""} .

Select temperature sensor to use. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensor": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: internal , external .

Input for remote temperature sensor (when sensor is set to external). Value can be found in the published state on the external_temperature_input property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"external_temperature_input": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"external_temperature_input": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 55 . The unit of this value is °C .

Indicates if this valve is calibrated, use the calibrate option to calibrate. Value can be found in the published state on the calibrated property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true calibrated is ON, if false OFF.

Calibrates the valve. Value can be found in the published state on the calibrate property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"calibrate": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibrate": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: calibrate .

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"child_lock": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Enables/disables window detection on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the window_detection property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"window_detection": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true window detection is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if window is open. Value can be found in the published state on the window_open property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true window open is ON, if false OFF.

Determines if temperature control abnormalities should be detected. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_detection property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"valve_detection": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"valve_detection": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true valve detection is ON, if false OFF.

Notifies of a temperature control abnormality if valve detection is enabled (e.g., thermostat not installed correctly, valve failure or incorrect calibration, incorrect link to external temperature sensor). Value can be found in the published state on the valve_alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true valve alarm is ON, if false OFF.

Away preset temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the away_preset_temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"away_preset_temperature": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"away_preset_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Number of power outages (since last pairing). Value can be found in the published state on the power_outage_count property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Temperature of the device. Value can be found in the published state on the device_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

When enabled, the device will change its state based on your schedule settings. Value can be found in the published state on the schedule property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"schedule": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true schedule is ON, if false OFF.

Smart schedule configuration (default: mon,tue,wed,thu,fri|8:00,24.0|18:00,17.0|23:00,22.0|8:00,22.0). Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_settings property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"schedule_settings": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_settings": NEW_VALUE} .