Sunricher SR-ZG9098A-Win
|Model
|SR-ZG9098A-Win
|Vendor
|Sunricher
|Description
|Zigbee curtain control module
|Exposes
|cover (state, position, tilt), power, voltage, current, energy, dev_mode, curtain_type, motor_direction_reversed, calibration_mode, identify, action
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
cover_position_tilt_disable_report: Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a with a maximum value of
30
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100. To change the tilt publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"tilt": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Power (numeric, 3 endpoint)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_3": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Voltage (numeric, 3 endpoint)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voltage_3": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Current (numeric, 3 endpoint)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"current_3": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Energy (numeric, 3 endpoint)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"energy_3": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Dev mode (enum)
Set device type (curtain or light). Value can be found in the published state on the
dev_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"dev_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"dev_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
curtain,
light.
Curtain type (enum)
Configure curtain type. Value can be found in the published state on the
curtain_type property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"curtain_type": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"curtain_type": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
normal,
venetian_blind.
Motor direction reversed (binary)
Reverse motor direction (if motor runs in the wrong direction after installation, use this and recalibration is required). Value can be found in the published state on the
motor_direction_reversed property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"motor_direction_reversed": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motor_direction_reversed": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true motor direction reversed is ON, if
false OFF.
Calibration mode (binary)
Trigger curtain calibration (motor will learn travel limits automatically). Value can be found in the published state on the
calibration_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"calibration_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"calibration_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true calibration mode is ON, if
false OFF.
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
identify.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
recall_1,
recall_2,
store_1,
store_2,
add_1,
add_2,
remove_1,
remove_2,
remove_all_1,
remove_all_2.