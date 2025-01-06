Sunricher SR-ZG9095B
|Model
|SR-ZG9095B
|Vendor
|Sunricher
|Description
|Touch thermostat
|Exposes
|outdoor_temperature, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, unoccupied_heating_setpoint, occupied_cooling_setpoint, unoccupied_cooling_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode, running_state, fan_mode, control_sequence_of_operation), away_mode, child_lock, lcd_brightness, button_vibration_level, floor_sensor_type, sensor, powerup_status, floor_sensor_calibration, temperature_display, min_setpoint_deadband
|Picture
thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of
celsius,
fahrenheit
Exposes
Outdoor temperature (numeric)
Current temperature measured from the floor sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
outdoor_temperature property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"outdoor_temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
unoccupied_heating_setpoint,
occupied_cooling_setpoint,
unoccupied_cooling_setpoint,
local_temperature,
local_temperature_calibration,
system_mode,
running_state,
fan_mode,
control_sequence_of_operation.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
32. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
occupied_cooling_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_cooling_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
32. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_cooling_setpoint": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
auto,
cool,
heat,
fan_only. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat,
cool,
fan_only. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state": ""}.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.The minimal value is
-2.5and the maximum value is
2.5with a step size of
0.1.
Away mode (binary)
Enable/disable away mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
away_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"away_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"away_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON away mode is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"child_lock": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
UNLOCK child lock is ON, if
LOCK OFF.
Lcd brightness (enum)
OLED brightness when operating the buttons. Default: Medium.. Value can be found in the published state on the
lcd_brightness property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"lcd_brightness": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"lcd_brightness": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
low,
mid,
high.
Button vibration level (enum)
Key beep volume and vibration level. Default: Low.. Value can be found in the published state on the
button_vibration_level property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"button_vibration_level": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"button_vibration_level": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
low,
high.
Floor sensor type (enum)
Type of the external floor sensor. Default: NTC 10K/25.. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_sensor_type property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_sensor_type": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_sensor_type": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
10k,
15k,
50k,
100k,
12k.
Sensor (enum)
The sensor used for heat control. Default: Room Sensor.. Value can be found in the published state on the
sensor property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"sensor": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sensor": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
room,
floor.
Powerup status (enum)
The mode after a power reset. Default: Previous Mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the
powerup_status property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"powerup_status": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"powerup_status": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
default,
last_status.
Floor sensor calibration (numeric)
The tempearatue calibration for the external floor sensor, between -3 and 3 in 0.1°C. Default: 0.. Value can be found in the published state on the
floor_sensor_calibration property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"floor_sensor_calibration": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"floor_sensor_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-2.5 and the maximum value is
2.5. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature display (enum)
The temperature on the display. room: shows the temperature recorded by the sensor embedded in the thermostat. set: shows the set (target) temperature. floor: shows the temperature recorded by the external floor sensor Default: Room Temperature.. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_display property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_display": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_display": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
room,
set,
floor.
Min setpoint deadband (numeric)
This parameter refers to the minimum difference between cooling and heating temperatures. between 1 and 1.5 in 0.1 °C Default: 1 °C. The hysteresis used by this device = MinSetpointDeadBand /2. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_setpoint_deadband property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"min_setpoint_deadband": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_setpoint_deadband": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
1.5. The unit of this value is
°C.