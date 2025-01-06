Sunricher SR-ZG9095B

Model SR-ZG9095B Vendor Sunricher Description Touch thermostat Exposes outdoor_temperature, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, unoccupied_heating_setpoint, occupied_cooling_setpoint, unoccupied_cooling_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode, running_state, fan_mode, control_sequence_of_operation), away_mode, child_lock, lcd_brightness, button_vibration_level, floor_sensor_type, sensor, powerup_status, floor_sensor_calibration, temperature_display, min_setpoint_deadband Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

Current temperature measured from the floor sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the outdoor_temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"outdoor_temperature": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , unoccupied_heating_setpoint , occupied_cooling_setpoint , unoccupied_cooling_setpoint , local_temperature , local_temperature_calibration , system_mode , running_state , fan_mode , control_sequence_of_operation .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 32 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

occupied_cooling_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_cooling_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 32 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_cooling_setpoint": ""} .

local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .

system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , auto , cool , heat , fan_only . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .

running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat , cool , fan_only . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state": ""} .

local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .The minimal value is -2.5 and the maximum value is 2.5 with a step size of 0.1 .

Enable/disable away mode. Value can be found in the published state on the away_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"away_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"away_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON away mode is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"child_lock": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals UNLOCK child lock is ON, if LOCK OFF.

OLED brightness when operating the buttons. Default: Medium.. Value can be found in the published state on the lcd_brightness property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"lcd_brightness": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"lcd_brightness": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: low , mid , high .

Key beep volume and vibration level. Default: Low.. Value can be found in the published state on the button_vibration_level property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"button_vibration_level": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"button_vibration_level": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , low , high .

Type of the external floor sensor. Default: NTC 10K/25.. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_sensor_type property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_sensor_type": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"floor_sensor_type": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 10k , 15k , 50k , 100k , 12k .

The sensor used for heat control. Default: Room Sensor.. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensor": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: room , floor .

The mode after a power reset. Default: Previous Mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the powerup_status property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"powerup_status": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"powerup_status": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: default , last_status .

The tempearatue calibration for the external floor sensor, between -3 and 3 in 0.1°C. Default: 0.. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_sensor_calibration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_sensor_calibration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"floor_sensor_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -2.5 and the maximum value is 2.5 . The unit of this value is °C .

The temperature on the display. room: shows the temperature recorded by the sensor embedded in the thermostat. set: shows the set (target) temperature. floor: shows the temperature recorded by the external floor sensor Default: Room Temperature.. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_display property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_display": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_display": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: room , set , floor .