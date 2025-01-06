Sunricher SR-ZG9095B

ModelSR-ZG9095B
VendorSunricher
DescriptionTouch thermostat
Exposesoutdoor_temperature, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, unoccupied_heating_setpoint, occupied_cooling_setpoint, unoccupied_cooling_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode, running_state, fan_mode, control_sequence_of_operation), away_mode, child_lock, lcd_brightness, button_vibration_level, floor_sensor_type, sensor, powerup_status, floor_sensor_calibration, temperature_display, min_setpoint_deadband
PictureSunricher SR-ZG9095B

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • thermostat_unit: Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius, fahrenheit

Exposes

Outdoor temperature (numeric)

Current temperature measured from the floor sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the outdoor_temperature property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"outdoor_temperature": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is °C.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint, unoccupied_heating_setpoint, occupied_cooling_setpoint, unoccupied_cooling_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode, running_state, fan_mode, control_sequence_of_operation.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 32. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
  • occupied_cooling_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_cooling_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 32. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_cooling_setpoint": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, auto, cool, heat, fan_only. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""}.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat, cool, fan_only. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state": ""}.
  • local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.The minimal value is -2.5 and the maximum value is 2.5 with a step size of 0.1.

Away mode (binary)

Enable/disable away mode. Value can be found in the published state on the away_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"away_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"away_mode": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON away mode is ON, if OFF OFF.

Child lock (binary)

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"child_lock": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals UNLOCK child lock is ON, if LOCK OFF.

Lcd brightness (enum)

OLED brightness when operating the buttons. Default: Medium.. Value can be found in the published state on the lcd_brightness property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"lcd_brightness": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"lcd_brightness": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: low, mid, high.

Button vibration level (enum)

Key beep volume and vibration level. Default: Low.. Value can be found in the published state on the button_vibration_level property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"button_vibration_level": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"button_vibration_level": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: off, low, high.

Floor sensor type (enum)

Type of the external floor sensor. Default: NTC 10K/25.. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_sensor_type property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_sensor_type": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"floor_sensor_type": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: 10k, 15k, 50k, 100k, 12k.

Sensor (enum)

The sensor used for heat control. Default: Room Sensor.. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensor": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: room, floor.

Powerup status (enum)

The mode after a power reset. Default: Previous Mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the powerup_status property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"powerup_status": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"powerup_status": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: default, last_status.

Floor sensor calibration (numeric)

The tempearatue calibration for the external floor sensor, between -3 and 3 in 0.1°C. Default: 0.. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_sensor_calibration property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_sensor_calibration": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"floor_sensor_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is -2.5 and the maximum value is 2.5. The unit of this value is °C.

Temperature display (enum)

The temperature on the display. room: shows the temperature recorded by the sensor embedded in the thermostat. set: shows the set (target) temperature. floor: shows the temperature recorded by the external floor sensor Default: Room Temperature.. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_display property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_display": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_display": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: room, set, floor.

Min setpoint deadband (numeric)

This parameter refers to the minimum difference between cooling and heating temperatures. between 1 and 1.5 in 0.1 °C Default: 1 °C. The hysteresis used by this device = MinSetpointDeadBand /2. Value can be found in the published state on the min_setpoint_deadband property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"min_setpoint_deadband": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_setpoint_deadband": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 1.5. The unit of this value is °C.