Sunricher SR-ZG9093TRV

Model SR-ZG9093TRV Vendor Sunricher Description Zigbee thermostatic radiator valve Exposes climate (local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature_calibration, preset, system_mode, running_state), battery, identify, screen_timeout, anti_freezing_temp, temperature_display_mode, window_open_check, hysteresis, window_open_flag, forced_heating_time, error_code, temperature_display_unit, schedule_sunday, schedule_monday, schedule_tuesday, schedule_wednesday, schedule_thursday, schedule_friday, schedule_saturday, child_lock Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a with a maximum value of 30

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature , current_heating_setpoint , local_temperature_calibration , preset , system_mode , running_state .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": ""} .

: The current running state. Possible values are: , . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .The minimal value is -30 and the maximum value is 30 with a step size of 0.5 .

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: identify .

Screen Timeout for Inactivity (excluding gateway config). Range: 10-30s, Default: 10s. Value can be found in the published state on the screen_timeout property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"screen_timeout": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"screen_timeout": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is s .

Anti Freezing(Low Temp) Mode Configuration. 0: disabled, 5~10: temperature (5°C by default). Value can be found in the published state on the anti_freezing_temp property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"anti_freezing_temp": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"anti_freezing_temp": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is °C .

Temperature Display Mode. 1: displays set temp, 2: displays room temp (default). Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_display_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_display_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_display_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: set_temp , room_temp .

The temperature threshold for Window Open Detect, value range 0~10, unit is 1°C, 0 means disabled, default value is 5. Value can be found in the published state on the window_open_check property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"window_open_check": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_open_check": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is °C .

Control hysteresis setting, range is 5-20, unit is 0.1°C, default value is 10. Because the sensor accuracy is 0.5°C, it is recommended not to set this value below 1°C to avoid affecting the battery life.. Value can be found in the published state on the hysteresis property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"hysteresis": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"hysteresis": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 20 . The unit of this value is °C .

Window open flag. Value can be found in the published state on the window_open_flag property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"window_open_flag": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals opened window open flag is ON, if not_opened OFF.

Forced heating time, range 10~90, unit is 10s, default value is 30(300s). Value can be found in the published state on the forced_heating_time property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"forced_heating_time": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"forced_heating_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 90 . The unit of this value is 10s .

Error code: 0=No hardware error, 4=Motor error (detected not running), 5=The motor runs exceeding the self-check time without finding the boundary. Value can be found in the published state on the error_code property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"error_code": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: no_error , motor_error , motor_timeout .

The temperature unit shown on the display. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_display_unit property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_display_unit": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_display_unit": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: celsius , fahrenheit .

Schedule for Sunday, example: "06:00/21.0 12:00/21.0 18:00/21.0 22:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_sunday property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"schedule_sunday": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_sunday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for Monday, example: "06:00/21.0 12:00/21.0 18:00/21.0 22:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_monday property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"schedule_monday": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_monday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for Tuesday, example: "06:00/21.0 12:00/21.0 18:00/21.0 22:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_tuesday property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"schedule_tuesday": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_tuesday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for Wednesday, example: "06:00/21.0 12:00/21.0 18:00/21.0 22:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_wednesday property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"schedule_wednesday": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_wednesday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for Thursday, example: "06:00/21.0 12:00/21.0 18:00/21.0 22:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_thursday property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"schedule_thursday": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_thursday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for Friday, example: "06:00/21.0 12:00/21.0 18:00/21.0 22:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_friday property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"schedule_friday": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_friday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for Saturday, example: "06:00/21.0 12:00/21.0 18:00/21.0 22:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_saturday property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"schedule_saturday": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_saturday": NEW_VALUE} .