Sunricher SR-ZG9093TRV
|Model
|SR-ZG9093TRV
|Vendor
|Sunricher
|Description
|Zigbee thermostatic radiator valve
|Exposes
|climate (local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature_calibration, preset, system_mode, running_state), battery, identify, screen_timeout, anti_freezing_temp, temperature_display_mode, window_open_check, hysteresis, window_open_flag, forced_heating_time, error_code, temperature_display_unit, schedule_sunday, schedule_monday, schedule_tuesday, schedule_wednesday, schedule_thursday, schedule_friday, schedule_saturday, child_lock
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a with a maximum value of
30
Exposes
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
local_temperature,
current_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature_calibration,
preset,
system_mode,
running_state.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.
preset: Preset of the thermostat. Manual: comfort temp (20°C), Auto: schedule temp (see schedule), Away: eco temp (6°C), Sleep: night temp (17°C), Forced: temporary heating with configurable duration (default 300s). To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"preset": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
auto,
away,
sleep,
manual,
forced. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
auto,
heat,
sleep. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state": ""}.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"local_temperature": ""}.The minimal value is
-30and the maximum value is
30with a step size of
0.5.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
identify.
Screen timeout (numeric)
Screen Timeout for Inactivity (excluding gateway config). Range: 10-30s, Default: 10s. Value can be found in the published state on the
screen_timeout property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"screen_timeout": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"screen_timeout": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
s.
Anti freezing temp (numeric)
Anti Freezing(Low Temp) Mode Configuration. 0: disabled, 5~10: temperature (5°C by default). Value can be found in the published state on the
anti_freezing_temp property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"anti_freezing_temp": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"anti_freezing_temp": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature display mode (enum)
Temperature Display Mode. 1: displays set temp, 2: displays room temp (default). Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_display_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_display_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_display_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
set_temp,
room_temp.
Window open check (numeric)
The temperature threshold for Window Open Detect, value range 0~10, unit is 1°C, 0 means disabled, default value is 5. Value can be found in the published state on the
window_open_check property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"window_open_check": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_open_check": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
°C.
Hysteresis (numeric)
Control hysteresis setting, range is 5-20, unit is 0.1°C, default value is 10. Because the sensor accuracy is 0.5°C, it is recommended not to set this value below 1°C to avoid affecting the battery life.. Value can be found in the published state on the
hysteresis property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"hysteresis": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"hysteresis": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
20. The unit of this value is
°C.
Window open flag (binary)
Window open flag. Value can be found in the published state on the
window_open_flag property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"window_open_flag": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. If value equals
opened window open flag is ON, if
not_opened OFF.
Forced heating time (numeric)
Forced heating time, range 10~90, unit is 10s, default value is 30(300s). Value can be found in the published state on the
forced_heating_time property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"forced_heating_time": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"forced_heating_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
90. The unit of this value is
10s.
Error code (enum)
Error code: 0=No hardware error, 4=Motor error (detected not running), 5=The motor runs exceeding the self-check time without finding the boundary. Value can be found in the published state on the
error_code property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"error_code": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
no_error,
motor_error,
motor_timeout.
Temperature display unit (enum)
The temperature unit shown on the display. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_display_unit property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"temperature_display_unit": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_display_unit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
celsius,
fahrenheit.
Schedule sunday (text)
Schedule for Sunday, example: "06:00/21.0 12:00/21.0 18:00/21.0 22:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_sunday property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"schedule_sunday": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_sunday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule monday (text)
Schedule for Monday, example: "06:00/21.0 12:00/21.0 18:00/21.0 22:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_monday property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"schedule_monday": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_monday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule tuesday (text)
Schedule for Tuesday, example: "06:00/21.0 12:00/21.0 18:00/21.0 22:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_tuesday property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"schedule_tuesday": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_tuesday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule wednesday (text)
Schedule for Wednesday, example: "06:00/21.0 12:00/21.0 18:00/21.0 22:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_wednesday property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"schedule_wednesday": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_wednesday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule thursday (text)
Schedule for Thursday, example: "06:00/21.0 12:00/21.0 18:00/21.0 22:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_thursday property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"schedule_thursday": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_thursday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule friday (text)
Schedule for Friday, example: "06:00/21.0 12:00/21.0 18:00/21.0 22:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_friday property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"schedule_friday": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_friday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule saturday (text)
Schedule for Saturday, example: "06:00/21.0 12:00/21.0 18:00/21.0 22:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_saturday property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"schedule_saturday": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_saturday": NEW_VALUE}.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"child_lock": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.