Sunricher SR-ZG9093TRV

ModelSR-ZG9093TRV
VendorSunricher
DescriptionZigbee thermostatic radiator valve
Exposesclimate (local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature_calibration, preset, system_mode, running_state), battery, identify, screen_timeout, anti_freezing_temp, temperature_display_mode, window_open_check, hysteresis, window_open_flag, forced_heating_time, error_code, temperature_display_unit, schedule_sunday, schedule_monday, schedule_tuesday, schedule_wednesday, schedule_thursday, schedule_friday, schedule_saturday, child_lock
  • identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a with a maximum value of 30

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature_calibration, preset, system_mode, running_state.

  • current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.
  • preset: Preset of the thermostat. Manual: comfort temp (20°C), Auto: schedule temp (see schedule), Away: eco temp (6°C), Sleep: night temp (17°C), Forced: temporary heating with configurable duration (default 300s). To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, auto, away, sleep, manual, forced. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, auto, heat, sleep. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""}.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state": ""}.
  • local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""}.The minimal value is -30 and the maximum value is 30 with a step size of 0.5.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Identify (enum)

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: identify.

Screen timeout (numeric)

Screen Timeout for Inactivity (excluding gateway config). Range: 10-30s, Default: 10s. Value can be found in the published state on the screen_timeout property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"screen_timeout": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"screen_timeout": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 30. The unit of this value is s.

Anti freezing temp (numeric)

Anti Freezing(Low Temp) Mode Configuration. 0: disabled, 5~10: temperature (5°C by default). Value can be found in the published state on the anti_freezing_temp property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"anti_freezing_temp": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"anti_freezing_temp": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10. The unit of this value is °C.

Temperature display mode (enum)

Temperature Display Mode. 1: displays set temp, 2: displays room temp (default). Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_display_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_display_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_display_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: set_temp, room_temp.

Window open check (numeric)

The temperature threshold for Window Open Detect, value range 0~10, unit is 1°C, 0 means disabled, default value is 5. Value can be found in the published state on the window_open_check property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"window_open_check": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_open_check": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10. The unit of this value is °C.

Hysteresis (numeric)

Control hysteresis setting, range is 5-20, unit is 0.1°C, default value is 10. Because the sensor accuracy is 0.5°C, it is recommended not to set this value below 1°C to avoid affecting the battery life.. Value can be found in the published state on the hysteresis property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"hysteresis": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"hysteresis": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 20. The unit of this value is °C.

Window open flag (binary)

Window open flag. Value can be found in the published state on the window_open_flag property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"window_open_flag": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. If value equals opened window open flag is ON, if not_opened OFF.

Forced heating time (numeric)

Forced heating time, range 10~90, unit is 10s, default value is 30(300s). Value can be found in the published state on the forced_heating_time property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"forced_heating_time": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"forced_heating_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 90. The unit of this value is 10s.

Error code (enum)

Error code: 0=No hardware error, 4=Motor error (detected not running), 5=The motor runs exceeding the self-check time without finding the boundary. Value can be found in the published state on the error_code property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"error_code": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: no_error, motor_error, motor_timeout.

Temperature display unit (enum)

The temperature unit shown on the display. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_display_unit property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_display_unit": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_display_unit": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: celsius, fahrenheit.

Schedule sunday (text)

Schedule for Sunday, example: "06:00/21.0 12:00/21.0 18:00/21.0 22:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_sunday property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"schedule_sunday": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_sunday": NEW_VALUE}.

Schedule monday (text)

Schedule for Monday, example: "06:00/21.0 12:00/21.0 18:00/21.0 22:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_monday property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"schedule_monday": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_monday": NEW_VALUE}.

Schedule tuesday (text)

Schedule for Tuesday, example: "06:00/21.0 12:00/21.0 18:00/21.0 22:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_tuesday property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"schedule_tuesday": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_tuesday": NEW_VALUE}.

Schedule wednesday (text)

Schedule for Wednesday, example: "06:00/21.0 12:00/21.0 18:00/21.0 22:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_wednesday property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"schedule_wednesday": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_wednesday": NEW_VALUE}.

Schedule thursday (text)

Schedule for Thursday, example: "06:00/21.0 12:00/21.0 18:00/21.0 22:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_thursday property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"schedule_thursday": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_thursday": NEW_VALUE}.

Schedule friday (text)

Schedule for Friday, example: "06:00/21.0 12:00/21.0 18:00/21.0 22:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_friday property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"schedule_friday": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_friday": NEW_VALUE}.

Schedule saturday (text)

Schedule for Saturday, example: "06:00/21.0 12:00/21.0 18:00/21.0 22:00/16.0". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_saturday property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"schedule_saturday": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_saturday": NEW_VALUE}.

Child lock (binary)

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"child_lock": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.