Sunricher SR-ZG9092A

Model SR-ZG9092A Vendor Sunricher Description Touch thermostat Exposes outdoor_temperature, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, unoccupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode, running_state), away_mode, child_lock, power, current, voltage, energy, lcd_brightness, button_vibration_level, floor_sensor_type, sensor, powerup_status, floor_sensor_calibration, dry_time, mode_after_dry, temperature_display, window_open_check, hysterersis, display_auto_off_enabled, alarm_airtemp_overvalue, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

thermostat_unit : Controls the temperature unit of the thermostat (default celsius). The value must be one of celsius , fahrenheit

power_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

power_calibration : Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

energy_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

energy_calibration : Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_calibration : Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

current_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

voltage_calibration : Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

voltage_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Current temperature measured from the floor sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the outdoor_temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"outdoor_temperature": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , unoccupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , local_temperature_calibration , system_mode , running_state .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 0 and 40 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). To read send a message to with payload . system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , auto , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""} .

: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , , . To read send a message to with payload . running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state": ""} .

: The current running state. Possible values are: , . To read send a message to with payload . local_temperature_calibration : Offset to be used in the local_temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"local_temperature": ""} .The minimal value is -3 and the maximum value is 3 with a step size of 0.1 .

Enable/disable away mode. Value can be found in the published state on the away_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"away_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"away_mode": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON away_mode is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"child_lock": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals UNLOCK child_lock is ON, if LOCK OFF.

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is W .

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is A .

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is V .

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is kWh .

OLED brightness when operating the buttons. Default: Medium.. Value can be found in the published state on the lcd_brightness property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"lcd_brightness": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"lcd_brightness": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: low , mid , high .

Key beep volume and vibration level. Default: Low.. Value can be found in the published state on the button_vibration_level property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"button_vibration_level": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"button_vibration_level": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , low , high .

Type of the external floor sensor. Default: NTC 10K/25.. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_sensor_type property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_sensor_type": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"floor_sensor_type": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 10k , 15k , 50k , 100k , 12k .

The sensor used for heat control. Default: Room Sensor.. Value can be found in the published state on the sensor property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sensor": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sensor": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: air , floor , both .

The mode after a power reset. Default: Previous Mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the powerup_status property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"powerup_status": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"powerup_status": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: default , last_status .

The tempearatue calibration for the exernal floor sensor, between -3 and 3 in 0.1°C. Default: 0.. Value can be found in the published state on the floor_sensor_calibration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"floor_sensor_calibration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"floor_sensor_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -3 and the maximum value is 3 . The unit of this value is °C .

The duration of Dry Mode, between 5 and 100 minutes. Default: 5.. Value can be found in the published state on the dry_time property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"dry_time": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"dry_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is min .

The mode after Dry Mode. Default: Auto.. Value can be found in the published state on the mode_after_dry property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"mode_after_dry": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode_after_dry": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , manual , auto , away .

The temperature on the display. Default: Room Temperature.. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_display property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature_display": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_display": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: room , floor .

The threshold to detect window open, between 0.0 and 8.0 in 0.5 °C. Default: 0 (disabled).. Value can be found in the published state on the window_open_check property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"window_open_check": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_open_check": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 8 . The unit of this value is °C .

Hysteresis setting, between 0.5 and 2 in 0.1 °C. Default: 0.5.. Value can be found in the published state on the hysterersis property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"hysterersis": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"hysterersis": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.5 and the maximum value is 2 . The unit of this value is °C .

Value can be found in the published state on the display_auto_off_enabled property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"display_auto_off_enabled": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"display_auto_off_enabled": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: disabled , enabled .

Room temperature alarm threshold, between 20 and 60 in °C. 0 means disabled. Default: 45.. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_airtemp_overvalue property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"alarm_airtemp_overvalue": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"alarm_airtemp_overvalue": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 20 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is °C .