Sunricher SR-ZG9081A
|Model
|SR-ZG9081A
|Vendor
|Sunricher
|Description
|Zigbee curtain control module
|Exposes
|cover (state, position, tilt), power, voltage, current, energy, dev_mode, curtain_type, calibrate, identify
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
invert_cover: Inverts the cover position, false: open=100,close=0, true: open=0,close=100 (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
cover_position_tilt_disable_report: Do not publish set cover target position as a normal 'position' value (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
identify_timeout: Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
1and with a with a maximum value of
30
Exposes
Cover (1 endpoint)
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state_1 property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_1": "OPEN"},
{"state_1": "CLOSE"},
{"state_1": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position_1": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100. To change the tilt publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"tilt_1": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Power (numeric, 3 endpoint)
Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"power_3": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
W.
Voltage (numeric, 3 endpoint)
Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the
voltage_3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"voltage_3": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
V.
Current (numeric, 3 endpoint)
Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the
current_3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"current_3": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
A.
Energy (numeric, 3 endpoint)
Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the
energy_3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"energy_3": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
kWh.
Dev mode (enum)
Set device type (curtain or light). Value can be found in the published state on the
dev_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"dev_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"dev_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
curtain,
light.
Curtain type (enum)
Configure curtain type. Value can be found in the published state on the
curtain_type property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"curtain_type": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"curtain_type": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
normal,
venetian_blind.
Calibrate (enum)
Calibrate curtain (motor will learn travel limits automatically). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"calibrate": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
calibrate.
Identify (enum)
Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"identify": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
identify.