Sunricher SR-ZG9042MP

ModelSR-ZG9042MP
VendorSunricher
DescriptionZigbee three phase power meter
Exposespower, voltage, current, energy, linkquality
PictureSunricher SR-ZG9042MP

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • power_calibration: Calibrates the power value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • power_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for power, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • voltage_calibration: Calibrates the voltage value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • voltage_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for voltage, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • current_calibration: Calibrates the current value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • current_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for current, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • energy_calibration: Calibrates the energy value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

  • energy_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for energy, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

Exposes

Power (numeric)

Instantaneous measured power. Value can be found in the published state on the power property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is W.

Voltage (numeric)

Measured electrical potential value. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"voltage": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is V.

Current (numeric)

Instantaneous measured electrical current. Value can be found in the published state on the current property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"current": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is A.

Energy (numeric)

Sum of consumed energy. Value can be found in the published state on the energy property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"energy": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is kWh.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.