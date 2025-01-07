Sunricher SR-ZG9032A-MW

Model SR-ZG9032A-MW Vendor Sunricher Description Zigbee compatible fixture with integrated occupancy sensor Exposes identify, light (state, brightness), effect, power_on_behavior, occupancy, illuminance, network_join_search_count, light_pwm_frequency, dimming_brightness_curve, start_up_on_off, motion_sensor_lux_threshold, motion_sensor_operation_mode, motion_sensor_sensitivity, motion_sensor_microwave_detection, touchlink_onoff_broadcast, brightness_module_enable, light_on_time, pwm_brightness_value, pwm_output_percentage, light_status_after_first_delay, second_delay_time, light_status_after_second_delay, linearity_error_ratio_lux, fixed_deviation_lux, action Picture

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a with a maximum value of 30

transition : Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to 0 (no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

no_occupancy_since : Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a {"no_occupancy_since": 10} will be send after 10 seconds and a {"no_occupancy_since": 60} after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of [object Object].

illuminance_raw : Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be true or false

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Initiate device identification. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"identify": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: identify .

This light supports the following features: state , brightness .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_1": "ON"} , {"state_1": "OFF"} or {"state_1": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_1": ""} .

: To control the state publish a message to topic with payload , or . To read the state send a message to with payload . brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_1": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness_1": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the light will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the light firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

For all of the above mentioned features it is possible to do a transition of the value over time. To do this add an additional property transition to the payload which is the transition time in seconds. Examples: {"brightness":156,"transition":3} , {"color_temp":241,"transition":1} .

Instead of setting a value (e.g. brightness) directly it is also possible to:

move: this will automatically move the value over time, to stop send value stop or 0 .

or . step: this will increment/decrement the current value by the given one.

The direction of move and step can be either up or down, provide a negative value to move/step down, a positive value to move/step up. To do this send a payload like below to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set

NOTE: brightness move/step will stop at the minimum brightness and won't turn on the light when it's off. In this case use brightness_move_onoff / brightness_step_onoff

{ "brightness_move" : - 40 , "brightness_move" : 0 , "brightness_step" : 40 }

Triggers an effect on the light (e.g. make light blink for a few seconds). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"effect_1": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: blink , breathe , okay , channel_change , finish_effect , stop_effect .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_on_behavior_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior_1": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , toggle , previous .

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupancy_2": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"illuminance_3": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

How many times will the device search and join a Zigbee network, searching every 15 seconds. Default: 2 (1~255, 255 means always searching). Value can be found in the published state on the network_join_search_count property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"network_join_search_count": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"network_join_search_count": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 255 .

Light PWM Frequency. Works after reset power of the device. DO NOT set the PWM frequency too high which will affect the dimming resolution. Default: 3300. Value can be found in the published state on the light_pwm_frequency property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"light_pwm_frequency": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_pwm_frequency": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65535 .

Dimming brightness curve. Options: linear, gamma 1.5, gamma 1.8. Default: linear.. Value can be found in the published state on the dimming_brightness_curve property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"dimming_brightness_curve": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"dimming_brightness_curve": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: linear , gamma_1_5 , gamma_1_8 .

Device power-on state. Options: off, on, restore previous state. Default: restore previous state.. Value can be found in the published state on the start_up_on_off property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"start_up_on_off": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"start_up_on_off": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , last_state .

Daylight sensor lux threshold. When the measured lux is below this value, the light is allowed to turn on. Set to minimum value to disable this function. Default: disabled.. Value can be found in the published state on the motion_sensor_lux_threshold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motion_sensor_lux_threshold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_sensor_lux_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65535 .

Motion sensor operation mode. Options: auto (PWM output on motion), manual (PWM controlled by gateway or switch). Default: auto.. Value can be found in the published state on the motion_sensor_operation_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motion_sensor_operation_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_sensor_operation_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: auto , manual .

Motion sensor sensitivity. 0 is highest sensitivity, 15 is lowest. Default: 1.. Value can be found in the published state on the motion_sensor_sensitivity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motion_sensor_sensitivity": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_sensor_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 15 .

Enable or disable microwave detection. Options: enabled, disabled. Default: enabled.. Value can be found in the published state on the motion_sensor_microwave_detection property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motion_sensor_microwave_detection": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_sensor_microwave_detection": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: disabled , enabled .

Send ON/OFF command to touchlink or binding devices. Options: send, do not send. Default: send.. Value can be found in the published state on the touchlink_onoff_broadcast property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"touchlink_onoff_broadcast": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"touchlink_onoff_broadcast": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: do_not_send , send .

Enable or disable the brightness module. Options: enabled, disabled. Default: enabled.. Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_module_enable property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness_module_enable": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_module_enable": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: disabled , enabled .

Light on time (first delay). When motion is detected and then the area is vacated, this is the time the light stays on. Unit: seconds. Default: 60 seconds.. Value can be found in the published state on the light_on_time property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"light_on_time": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_on_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65535 . The unit of this value is s .

Brightness value for PWM output when motion is detected. 0 disables this function. Default: disabled.. Value can be found in the published state on the pwm_brightness_value property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pwm_brightness_value": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pwm_brightness_value": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1000 . The unit of this value is lux .

PWM output percentage when motion is detected. Range: 0-100%. Default: 100%.. Value can be found in the published state on the pwm_output_percentage property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pwm_output_percentage": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pwm_output_percentage": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 254 . The unit of this value is % .

Light status after the first delay expires, during the second delay. Range: 0-100%. Default: 0% (off).. Value can be found in the published state on the light_status_after_first_delay property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"light_status_after_first_delay": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_status_after_first_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 254 . The unit of this value is % .

Duration of the second delay after the first delay expires. Unit: seconds. Default: 60 seconds.. Value can be found in the published state on the second_delay_time property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"second_delay_time": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"second_delay_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65535 . The unit of this value is s .

Light status after the second delay expires. Range: 0-100%. Default: 0% (off).. Value can be found in the published state on the light_status_after_second_delay property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"light_status_after_second_delay": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_status_after_second_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 254 . The unit of this value is % .

Linearity error ratio coefficient for LUX measurement. 1000 means 1000‰ (default). Increasing this value magnifies the LUX measurement linearly, decreasing minifies it. For example, 1001 means 1.001x, 500 means 0.5x.. Value can be found in the published state on the linearity_error_ratio_lux property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"linearity_error_ratio_lux": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"linearity_error_ratio_lux": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 100 and the maximum value is 10000 .

Fixed deviation of LUX measurement. Signed 2-byte integer. Positive value increases, negative value decreases the measured LUX. For example, 100 means +100 LUX, -100 means -100 LUX.. Value can be found in the published state on the fixed_deviation_lux property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"fixed_deviation_lux": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fixed_deviation_lux": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -100 and the maximum value is 100 .