Sunricher SR-ZG9030A-MW

Model SR-ZG9030A-MW Vendor Sunricher Description Zigbee compatible ceiling mount occupancy sensor Exposes model, light_pwm_frequency, brightness_curve, start_up_on_off, motion_sensor_light_duration, motion_sensor_light_sensitivity, motion_sensor_working_mode, motion_sensor_sensing_distance, motion_sensor_microwave_switch, motion_sensor_onoff_broadcast, motion_sensor_light_state, motion_sensor_in_pwm_brightness, motion_sensor_in_pwm_output, motion_sensor_leave_pwm_output, motion_sensor_leave_delay, motion_sensor_pwm_output_after_delay, linear_error_ratio_coefficient_of_lux_measurement, fixed_deviation_of_lux_measurement, light (state, brightness), effect, power_on_behavior, occupancy, illuminance, action, linkquality Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

transition : Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to 0 (no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

state_action : State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

no_occupancy_since : Sends a message after the last time no occupancy (occupancy: false) was detected. When setting this for example to [10, 60] a {"no_occupancy_since": 10} will be send after 10 seconds and a {"no_occupancy_since": 60} after 60 seconds. The value must be a list of [object Object].

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Model of the device. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"model": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: HK-DIM , ZG9030A-MW .

Light PWM frequency (0-65535, default: 3300). Value can be found in the published state on the light_pwm_frequency property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"light_pwm_frequency": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_pwm_frequency": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65535 .

Brightness curve (default: Linear). Value can be found in the published state on the brightness_curve property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness_curve": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness_curve": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: linear , gamma_logistics_1_5 , gamma_logistics_1_8 .

Start up on/off (default: last_state). Value can be found in the published state on the start_up_on_off property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"start_up_on_off": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"start_up_on_off": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: last_state , on , off .

Motion sensor light duration (0s-65535s, default: 5s). Value can be found in the published state on the motion_sensor_light_duration property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motion_sensor_light_duration": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_sensor_light_duration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65535 . The unit of this value is s .

Motion sensor light sensitivity (0-255, default: 0). Value can be found in the published state on the motion_sensor_light_sensitivity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motion_sensor_light_sensitivity": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_sensor_light_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255 .

Motion sensor working mode (default: Automatic). Value can be found in the published state on the motion_sensor_working_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motion_sensor_working_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_sensor_working_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: automatic , manual .

Motion sensor sensing distance (0-15, default: 1). Value can be found in the published state on the motion_sensor_sensing_distance property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motion_sensor_sensing_distance": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_sensor_sensing_distance": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 15 .

Motion sensor microwave switch (default: On). Value can be found in the published state on the motion_sensor_microwave_switch property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motion_sensor_microwave_switch": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_sensor_microwave_switch": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off .

Motion sensor on/off broadcast (default: On). Value can be found in the published state on the motion_sensor_onoff_broadcast property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motion_sensor_onoff_broadcast": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_sensor_onoff_broadcast": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off .

Motion sensor light state (default: On). Value can be found in the published state on the motion_sensor_light_state property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motion_sensor_light_state": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_sensor_light_state": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off .

Motion sensor IN PWM brightness (0-1000 lux, default: 0). Value can be found in the published state on the motion_sensor_in_pwm_brightness property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motion_sensor_in_pwm_brightness": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_sensor_in_pwm_brightness": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1000 . The unit of this value is lux .

Motion sensor IN PWM output (0-254, default: 254). Value can be found in the published state on the motion_sensor_in_pwm_output property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motion_sensor_in_pwm_output": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_sensor_in_pwm_output": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 254 .

Motion sensor LEAVE PWM output (0%-100%, default: 0%). Value can be found in the published state on the motion_sensor_leave_pwm_output property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motion_sensor_leave_pwm_output": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_sensor_leave_pwm_output": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Motion sensor LEAVE delay (0s-65535s, default: 0s). Value can be found in the published state on the motion_sensor_leave_delay property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motion_sensor_leave_delay": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_sensor_leave_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 65535 . The unit of this value is s .

Motion sensor PWM output after delay (0%-100%, default: 0%). Value can be found in the published state on the motion_sensor_pwm_output_after_delay property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motion_sensor_pwm_output_after_delay": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motion_sensor_pwm_output_after_delay": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Linear error ratio coefficient of LUX measurement (100‰-10000‰, default: 1000‰). Value can be found in the published state on the linear_error_ratio_coefficient_of_lux_measurement property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"linear_error_ratio_coefficient_of_lux_measurement": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"linear_error_ratio_coefficient_of_lux_measurement": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 100 and the maximum value is 10000 .

Fixed deviation of LUX measurement (-100~100, default: 0). Value can be found in the published state on the fixed_deviation_of_lux_measurement property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"fixed_deviation_of_lux_measurement": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fixed_deviation_of_lux_measurement": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -100 and the maximum value is 100 .

This light supports the following features: state , brightness .

state : To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""} .

: To control the state publish a message to topic with payload , or . To read the state send a message to with payload . brightness : To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254 . To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""} .

When setting the state to ON, it might be possible to specify an automatic shutoff after a certain amount of time. To do this add an additional property on_time to the payload which is the time in seconds the state should remain on. Additionally an off_wait_time property can be added to the payload to specify the cooldown time in seconds when the light will not answer to other on with timed off commands. Support depends on the light firmware. Some devices might require both on_time and off_wait_time to work Examples : {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300} , {"state" : "ON", "on_time": 300, "off_wait_time": 120} .

For all of the above mentioned features it is possible to do a transition of the value over time. To do this add an additional property transition to the payload which is the transition time in seconds. Examples: {"brightness":156,"transition":3} , {"color_temp":241,"transition":1} .

Instead of setting a value (e.g. brightness) directly it is also possible to:

move: this will automatically move the value over time, to stop send value stop or 0 .

or . step: this will increment/decrement the current value by the given one.

The direction of move and step can be either up or down, provide a negative value to move/step down, a positive value to move/step up. To do this send a payload like below to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set

NOTE: brightness move/step will stop at the minimum brightness and won't turn on the light when it's off. In this case use brightness_move_onoff / brightness_step_onoff

{ "brightness_move" : - 40 , "brightness_move" : 0 , "brightness_step" : 40 }

Triggers an effect on the light (e.g. make light blink for a few seconds). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"effect": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: blink , breathe , okay , channel_change , finish_effect , stop_effect .

Controls the behavior when the device is powered on after power loss. Value can be found in the published state on the power_on_behavior property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"power_on_behavior": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_on_behavior": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , toggle , previous .

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupancy": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"illuminance_3": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: on , off , toggle , brightness_move_to_level , brightness_move_up , brightness_move_down , brightness_step_up , brightness_step_down , brightness_stop .